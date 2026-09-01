Ethiopia: President Taye Urges Religious Institutions to Help Safeguard Ethiopia's Moral Values

Addis Ababa — President Taye Atske-Selassie has called on religious institutions to strengthen their role in preserving Ethiopia's moral values and promoting national unity.

Speaking at the opening of the 15th Founding Anniversary and 18th Regular General Assembly of the Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia, the President described the gathering as an important forum to reflect on Ethiopia's past, celebrate the unity of its people, and discuss shared national aspirations.

He said the Council has, over the past 15 years, proven its value and helped lay a strong foundation for Ethiopia's growth, stressing that the country was built through the ideas, labor, and prayers of successive generations.

President Taye said Ethiopia's foundation is rooted in faith, respect for human dignity, and a deep appreciation of diversity and unity.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He added that religious institutions have long played a central role in shaping public morals and character.

Emphasizing the responsibility of religious leaders, the President said they serve as key guardians of public ethics.

He also called for stronger efforts to educate young people and protect them from imported ideologies and fleeting trends.

He urged religious institutions to actively teach against practices that run counter to Ethiopian culture and morality, including deceit, falsehood, theft, corruption, cruelty, and indifference to human life. He also stressed the importance of guiding those on destructive paths toward constructive citizenship.

The President further described religious leaders as guiding lights in difficult times, referring to them as apostles and sahaba of dialogue, unity, forgiveness, and reconciliation during periods of division.

He welcomed the active involvement of religious leaders in Ethiopia's recent National Dialogue process, saying it has helped promote stability, truth, and lasting peace.

He noted that religious participation in national development is not merely political, but essential for progress in an increasingly modern world.

President Taye concluded by underscoring that the government recognizes and values the major contribution of religious institutions to sustainable peace, social cohesion, and national development.