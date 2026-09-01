Somalia: Türkiye Pledges Continued Security and Economic Support for Somalia

Turkish Ambassador Alper Aktaş says Ankara will maintain its support for Somali security forces while expanding cooperation in energy, fisheries and other strategic sectors.

MOGADISHU, September 1, 2026 -- Türkiye has pledged to continue supporting Somalia's security institutions, counterterrorism operations and long-term economic development as the country works towards greater self-sufficiency.Addressing Somalia's National Internal Security Conference in Mogadishu, Turkish Ambassador Alper Aktaş said the country had made visible security progress, although significant challenges and uncertainties remained.Aktaş said his more than two and a half years in Somalia had allowed him to witness changes in Mogadishu firsthand.

"Just a few years ago, Mogadishu was associated with major explosions, instability and persistent conflict," he said. "Today, we speak of rising skyscrapers, ambitious development projects and genuine hope."

Training for Gorgor and Haramcad units

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The ambassador said Türkiye-trained Gorgor special forces continued to take part in operations against terrorist groups.He added that Türkiye was also training specialised Haramcad units within the Somali Police Force.According to Aktaş, more than 1,000 personnel have been trained and are helping respond to security threats in Somali cities. He did not provide a breakdown of the personnel, the period covered by the figure or their current deployments.Türkiye opened its largest overseas military base in Mogadishu in 2017 and provides training to both the Somali military and police.

Air support for security operations

Aktaş said Türkiye had increased its air assets in Somalia at the request of Somali authorities to support operations on the ground.He said the additional support was already contributing to counterterrorism efforts. However, he did not identify the aircraft involved, disclose their number or provide independently verifiable information about their operational impact.Further information from the Somali and Turkish authorities would therefore be needed to establish the scope and results of the deployment.

Connecting security with economic development

The ambassador argued that security gains would not be sustainable without economic progress. He linked Türkiye's security engagement to its growing involvement in Somalia's energy, fisheries and infrastructure sectors.Aktaş referred to the continuing work of the Çağri Bey deep-sea drilling vessel, planned fisheries initiatives and a proposed spaceport project.The Çağri Bey arrived off Mogadishu in April 2026 to begin Türkiye's first overseas deep-sea oil exploration project. The planned well is expected to reach a depth of 7,500 metres, while the drilling operation was projected to last about 10 months.The operation follows an intergovernmental energy agreement signed in March 2024 covering the exploration, evaluation, development and production of oil and gas in Somalia's offshore and onshore areas.

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Exploratory drilling does not, however, guarantee the discovery of commercially recoverable oil. The results of the well, the possible size of any reserves and the eventual financial benefits for Somalia have not yet been announced.

Commitment to continued partnership

Aktaş said international partners should maintain their assistance as Somalia moves towards greater self-reliance.

"Türkiye remains fully committed to doing its part," he said.

He concluded by thanking Somalia's security institutions and described the country as a second home for himself and his family.His remarks presented Türkiye's engagement as a broad partnership spanning security, defence, energy and economic development. Some proposed initiatives, particularly the spaceport, still require further official details concerning financing, implementation agreements and timelines.