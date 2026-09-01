Sudan: Al-Eisir - Strengthening Sudanese-Egyptian Relations Is a Core Approach of the Sudanese Government

Minister of Culture, Information, Antiquities and Tourism, Khalid Al-Eisir, has affirmed that Sudanese-Egyptian relations are deeply rooted in history and inseparable from the strong bonds between the peoples of the two countries.

He stressed that consolidating and strengthening these relations for future generations is one of the key pillars of the Sudanese government's approach.

Al-Eisir made the remarks during a reception hosted in Cairo by Sudan's Ambassador to Egypt, General Imad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi, in honour of Egypt's new Ambassador to Sudan, Yasser Abdel-Rahman Ali Sorour.

The event was attended by a number of ministers, ambassadors, members of the diplomatic corps, journalists, religious figures, artists and prominent members of society from both countries.

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Al-Eisir welcomed Ambassador Yasser Sorour, describing the occasion as a remarkable moment in diplomatic practice, as the reception was held in Cairo before the new ambassador departed for Khartoum to assume his duties. He said the occasion reflected the unique nature of the relationship between Sudan and Egypt, describing it as a bond between the peoples of the Nile Valley who share a common history, destiny and future.

"We are witnessing a rare, and perhaps unprecedented, diplomatic scene: welcoming Egypt's Ambassador to Sudan before he sets foot on Sudanese soil and holding, in Cairo, a ceremony that is both a farewell and a welcome," Al-Eisir said.

He added that the event was a powerful expression of the special relationship between the two countries, as though Sudan had come to Cairo to welcome Egypt's ambassador before Khartoum received him in his "second home."

The minister said Sudan welcomes Ambassador Sorour to his "first country," noting his extensive experience in Sudanese affairs through his previous position as an Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister responsible for Sudan and South Sudan affairs.

Al-Eisir expressed hope that the ambassador's new assignment in Khartoum would build upon the experience and knowledge he had accumulated over the past years.

The minister also praised the positions adopted by the Egyptian government and people towards Sudanese citizens during the recent period and expressed appreciation for the services and support provided to the Sudanese people amid the exceptional circumstances facing Sudan.

He highlighted the importance of a recent meeting between Ambassador Sorour and the Sudanese Electronic Press Association, during which ideas were discussed to strengthen media and cultural cooperation between the two countries.

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Al-Eisir said these areas could provide an important gateway for expanding economic and investment cooperation, in addition to strengthening people-to-people ties between Sudan and Egypt.

He emphasized that relations between the two countries represent a historic and strategic bond that cannot be overlooked.

"The relationship between Sudan and Egypt is inseparable," he said. "We will do everything in our power to ensure that it remains a lasting relationship of brotherhood and friendship."

The minister thanked Sudan's Ambassador to Egypt, General Imad-Eddin Mustafa Adawi, for his initiative and for his continued efforts to support relations between the two countries.

He also praised the role of outgoing Egyptian Ambassador Hani Salah, recognizing his important contribution to strengthening Sudanese-Egyptian relations and supporting Sudanese citizens.

Ambassador Yasser Sorour brings extensive experience in Sudanese affairs, acquired during his service at the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and his responsibility for the Sudan and South Sudan portfolio, before his appointment as Egypt's Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Sudan, succeeding Ambassador Hani Salah.

In concluding his remarks, Al-Eisir again welcomed Egypt's new ambassador, saying that, on behalf of himself, his colleagues and the Government of Sudan, he welcomed Ambassador Sorour to his "first country" and assured him that he would receive the same warm welcome in Khartoum as he had in Cairo.