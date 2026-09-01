Sudan: National Economic Management Committee Forms Task Force to Address Exchange Rate Issues and Their Impact

The National Economic Management Committee held its third meeting on Monday, chaired by Prime Minister Professor Kamel Idris.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Information and Tourism, Dr. Graham Abdel-Gadir, said the meeting discussed the depreciation of the national currency and its impact on people's livelihoods.

He said the committee's decisions included the formation of a task force, chaired by Finance Minister Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim and comprising representatives of relevant authorities, to address exchange rate issues and their repercussions and develop urgent and effective solutions.

The committee also emphasized the need to increase production and productivity in the mining, agriculture and livestock sectors, while encouraging value-added industries that enhance exports and provide alternatives to imports.

In addition, the committee decided to review and update the records of companies, business names and commercial agencies, verify their existence and update their information, while removing from the registers those that fail to meet the required data and registration requirements.