Nigeria: Three-Year Scorecard of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy

press release

Over the past three years, the Ministry has successfully transitioned from a newly created institution into a vital engine of national revenue, security, and trade expansion while undertaking regulatory overhauls, bold port modernization projects, safety interventions, and targeted investments in indigenous capacity

When His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, established the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in August 2023, it signaled a decisive step towards diversifying Nigeria's economic engine beyond traditional sectors. Under the pioneer leadership of His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, the Ministry was charged with unlocking the vast, underutilized value of Nigeria's 853 kilometers of coastline, extensive inland waterways, and exclusive economic zones.

Over the past three years, the Ministry has successfully transitioned from a newly created institution into a vital engine of national revenue, security, and trade expansion. Through sweeping regulatory overhauls, bold port modernization projects, safety interventions, and targeted investments in indigenous capacity, the Ministry has elevated Nigeria's standing in global maritime commerce. This publication highlights the monumental achievements that have defined its first three years of impact.

Record Revenue Generation

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The agencies under the Ministry achieved a historic financial milestone by generating ₦1.83 trillion in 2025. This figure represents a staggering 160 percent increase compared to the ₦700.79 billion generated in 2023, effectively more than doubling the revenue levels recorded prior to the Ministry's creation.

This surge was driven by deliberate structural reforms, including strengthened regulatory oversight, improved revenue assurance mechanisms, the aggressive digitization of core operations, and an unyielding commitment to blocking systemic leakages. By installing strict accountability measures across revenue-collecting bodies, the Ministry ensured that marine and blue economy operations directly fortify the national treasury.

The economic significance of this achievement proves the fiscal viability of establishing a standalone blue economy portfolio. It provides critical non-oil revenue to support federal infrastructure development, demonstrating that Nigeria's maritime assets are becoming a cornerstone of sustainable national prosperity.

Landmark National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy

In May 2025, the Federal Executive Council (FEC) formally approved Nigeria's first-ever National Policy on Marine and Blue Economy. For decades, the nation's aquatic resources were governed by fragmented sectoral rules, leading to policy overlap, operational friction, and severe under-exploitation of maritime resources.

This landmark policy established a unified strategic roadmap designed to guide sustainable growth, environmental preservation, and economic diversification over the next decade. It provides potential investors, global partners, and local stakeholders with predictable, transparent operational guidelines covering everything from shipping and ports to fisheries, marine biotechnology, and offshore energy.

By aligning national marine resource management with international standards, the policy safeguards marine ecosystems while creating a clear environment for private capital. It serves as the master playbook for transforming Nigeria's aquatic assets into long-term national wealth.

Following the global acclaim of the policy, the Gulf of Guinea Commission has invited H.E Adegboyega Oyetola to provide strategic leadership in shaping a comprehensive Gulf of Guinea Blue Economy Framework.

Port Modernization and Upgrade - First in 50 Years

The Ministry initiated the country's most ambitious seaport modernization programme in more than five decades, focusing on the complete structural overhaul of the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports in Lagos, Onne Port, Rivers Port, Calabar Port and Warri Port.

The programme involves rebuilding quay walls, deepening channel drafts to accommodate larger modern ocean vessels, replacing outdated cargo-handling equipment, and fully digitalizing terminal gate operations.

This infrastructure update positions Nigeria to handle larger cargo volumes at lower unit costs. It addresses physical decay at older port facilities and equips the nation's maritime hubs to process international trade efficiently for decades to come. The Ministry thanks Mr President for granting the approval for this landmark project.

World Bank Names Apapa and Tin Can Ports Among Top 20 Ports

Validating these aggressive port reforms, the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence ranked Nigeria's Tin Can Island Port 10th and the Lagos Port Complex in Apapa 12th globally among the top 20 most improved container ports from 2020 to 2025.

This global endorsement was based on data tracking vessel turnaround times, berth productivity, container handling speeds, and overall operational efficiency improvements. It confirmed that long-standing operational bottlenecks at Nigeria's flagship ports were being resolved.

The ranking provides global trade partners with independent verification that Nigerian ports are transitioning into fast, reliable trade gateways. This recognition lowers international risk perception and makes Nigeria a more attractive destination for global shipping lines.

Historic IMO Council Election

In November 2025, Nigeria achieved a major diplomatic triumph by reclaiming its seat on the prestigious International Maritime Organization (IMO) Category C Council after a 14-year absence.

This victory was the result of a coordinated international campaign that highlighted Nigeria's maritime reforms, zero-piracy record, port modernization efforts, and leadership in the Gulf of Guinea.

Rejoining the IMO Council gives Nigeria a direct vote and voice in shaping global maritime policy, marine environmental regulations, seafarer welfare standards, and international shipping laws. It cements the nation's position as an influential maritime authority on the world stage.

Zero Piracy Record

Building on strategic safety and security initiatives, Nigeria has maintained a zero-piracy record across its territorial waters for four consecutive years. This was accomplished through the continuous deployment of modern maritime security assets, real-time satellite surveillance, deep-sea patrol vessels under the globally-acclaimed Deep Blue Project domiciled under one of our agencies - the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA).

Sustaining zero piracy has eliminated the costly surcharges previously levied on ships bound for Nigeria. This saves shippers hundreds of millions of dollars annually, directly lowers consumer import costs, and reinforces Nigeria's standing as a safe maritime corridor.

US Lifts Restriction on Vessels From Nigeria

In a major international breakthrough, the Ministry successfully secured the lifting of the 12-year US Coast Guard (USCG) Condition of Entry restrictions previously imposed on ships arriving from Nigerian ports.

The restriction had been placed due to historical gaps in port security protocols and compliance with the International Ship and Port Facility Security (ISPS) Code. The Ministry achieved full compliance across Nigeria's port facilities by enforcing strict security measures, upgrading access controls, and receiving the validation of the USCG inspection teams.

The removal of these restrictions eliminates mandatory security delays and extra inspection costs for US-bound vessels originating from Nigeria. It restores full international trust in Nigeria's maritime security architecture and expands direct sea trade with Western markets.

Deep Seaport Development

To future-proof Nigeria's port capacity, the Ministry established strong collaborative partnerships with sub-national governments to advance deep seaport projects across coastal states. These include the Ibom Deep Seaport (Akwa Ibom), Bakassi (Cross River), Agge (Bayelsa), Ondo (Ondo State), Badagry (Lagos State), and Bonny Deep Seaport (Rivers State).

Unlike the existing traditional river ports, these deep seaports feature naturally deep draft channels capable of hosting the world's largest ships. The Ministry provided necessary federal regulatory approvals, inter-agency coordination, and PPP structuring support to ensure project viability.

This deep seaport strategy prevents regional port congestion, decentralizes maritime trade across multiple coastal corridors, and positions Nigeria to serve as the dominant transshipment hub for West and Central Africa.

NPERA Act and Ports Regulation Reform

A major legislative triumph occurred with President Tinubu's recent signing of the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency (NPERA) Act into law. This legal milestone gives permanent statutory authority to an independent economic regulator for Nigeria's port logistics sector, transitioning the system away from ad-hoc oversight arrangements.

The NPERA Act equips the regulator with legal backing to enforce service standards, monitor port tariffs, eliminate anti-competitive practices, and protect port users from exploitative fee structures. It establishes clear commercial ground rules for terminal operators, shipping lines, and logistics providers.

This institutional reform significantly boosts investor confidence by guaranteeing market fairness and transparency. It directly addresses long-standing complaints of excessive shipping charges, placing Nigerian ports on a competitive footing with regional maritime hubs across West Africa.

Revival of Nigeria's National Shipping Carrier Under PPP

Reversing decades of absence in international ocean shipping, the Ministry made decisive progress toward refloating a new National Shipping Carrier through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. The nation's previous national line went out of business decades ago, leaving foreign vessel owners to handle virtually all of Nigeria's seaborne international trade.

Under the new PPP structure, the Ministry secured technical and financial commitments from reputable international shipping partners while protecting domestic ownership interests. This approach minimizes government financial risk while ensuring the fleet operates on pure commercial efficiency and international standards.

Restoring a national merchant fleet retains billions of dollars in sea-freight earnings locally, creates sea-time training opportunities for Nigerian cadets, and elevates the nation's economic independence on global trade routes.

Boosting Indigenous Shipping Capacity Through CVFF

Addressing a long-standing demand of domestic operators, Mr President has authorized the Ministry to commence the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) domiciled under the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA). The fund had accumulated for over two decades without being accessed by domestic shipowners.

By establishing a transparent disbursement framework with approved primary lending institutions, the Ministry has cleared the way for local shipowners to access low-interest, long-term credit. This financing enables them to acquire modern vessels and expand their fleets to compete for lucrative coastal and offshore shipping contracts.

This initiative is targeted to generate over 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across shipyards, marine engineering firms, and maritime logistics companies. It develops domestic ship-owning capacity and reduces local dependence on foreign vessel operators.

Seafarers Development Highlights

● 222 seafarers trained cost-free in basic and advanced courses

● 333 NSDP cadets trained and graduated with academic degrees; 135 earned Certificates of Competency (CoC)

● 144 NSDP cadets and 122 additional cadets placed on global vessels for mandatory seatime

● 7,059 Nigerian seafarers placed on vessels nationwide (130.36% increase)

● Over 80% average increase in seafarer earnings, boosting monthly compensation for Able Seafarers (AB) from about ₦400,000 up to ₦1.3 million.

Naira-for-Crude Scheme

The Ministry, through one of its agencies - the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) - played a vital role in facilitating the seamless operational execution of the Federal Government's historic Naira-for-Crude framework. This policy allowed domestic refineries to purchase crude oil in local currency, altering the economic landscape of Nigeria's energy sector.

The Ministry streamlined port logistics, marine tugging services, dedicated berth allocations, and marine clearance protocols specifically tailored for vessels operating under the naira-denominated framework. This ensured that crude supply to local refineries and the subsequent distribution of refined products by sea faced zero operational friction.

The scheme has eased pressure on foreign exchange reserves, stabilized domestic petroleum product availability nationwide, and optimized marine tanker traffic within Nigerian waters. It highlights how the Ministry leverages maritime logistics to support macroeconomic stability.

Waterways Safety Intervention

Prioritizing human life across Nigeria's inland waterways, the Ministry executed a massive safety intervention by distributing 3,500 standard lifejackets across high-density coastal and riverine transit hubs. Complemented by community education on loading limits and safety protocols, this direct action has dramatically reduced watercraft fatalities, restored public confidence in water transit, and safeguarded riverine commerce.

The Ministry also established an intergovernmental committee to investigate the root causes of boat mishaps. Following a nationwide assessment, the committee submitted a comprehensive report outlining critical policy interventions to eliminate preventable casualties and upgrade inland maritime infrastructure.

A key recommendation of the report is the phased replacement of unsafe wooden boats with modern, durable fiberglass vessels to improve stability and fleet resilience. The Ministry is actively partnering with state governments to enforce these recommendations, monitor safety compliance, and build a modern, dependable water transportation network nationwide.

Acquisition of Modern Marine Crafts

To upgrade harbour operational capacities, the Ministry, through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), acquired state-of-the-art marine crafts, including mooring boats, heavy-duty tugboats, high-speed pilot cutters, and specialized dredgers.

These modern vessels replaced aging equipment that had previously caused costly delays in maneuvering large cargo ships to their berths. The new fleet guarantees rapid pilotage, safe tugging services, and continuous maintenance dredging across narrow navigational channels.

The deployment of these marine crafts has drastically reduced vessel wait times upon entering Nigerian waters. It enhances operational safety, lowers the operational costs of shipping lines, and improves the operational throughput of all major seaports.

Increased Fish Production & Fishing Terminal Revamp

Under the Ministry's sustainable blue growth initiative, Nigeria achieved a major milestone in domestic food security as national fish production rose from 1.1 million to 1.4 million metric tonnes in 2025. This increase reflects targeted policy interventions designed to maximize the potential of Nigeria's coastal and inland fisheries, reduce market deficits, and strengthen local food supply chains.

The economic benefits of this production expansion extend across multiple levels of the national economy. Beyond directly enhancing nutritional security, the increased yield significantly curbs foreign currency expenditure on fish imports, conserving scarce foreign exchange reserves. Furthermore, the growth of the domestic aquaculture and capture fisheries sectors has generated thousands of sustainable livelihoods and empowered local enterprise across coastal communities.

To ensure long-term sustainability, the Ministry is advancing Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models to revamp legacy fishing terminals nationwide, including the strategic Kirikiri Lighter Terminal in Lagos. Through these partnerships, the Ministry plans to modernize landing jetties, establish state-of-the-art cold-chain processing facilities, simplify licensing workflows for local trawlers, and strengthen coastal anti-poaching patrols to protect Nigerian waters from illegal foreign vessels.

Increased Shrimp Exports

In a major win for export trade and environmental compliance, Nigeria achieved a 100% compliance rate after all 23 inspected commercial shrimp trawlers met technical requirements for Turtle Excluder Devices (TEDs) during a rigorous joint evaluation by U.S. inspectors.

TEDs are specialized devices built into fishing nets that allow sea turtles to escape unharmed. Achieving full compliance required strict regulatory enforcement, equipment standards inspections, and technical training for local trawler crews.

This total compliance secured Nigeria's vital shrimp export certification to international markets, including the United States. It protects hundreds of millions of dollars in annual export earnings while demonstrating Nigeria's commitment to marine biodiversity conservation.

Ended Apapa Gridlock

The Ministry, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government, achieved what had eluded previous administrations for over two decades: the total elimination of the persistent traffic gridlock along the Apapa port corridors.

This success was driven by a modern electronic truck call-up system (E-Call-Up), strict enforcement of dedicated holding bays, the clearance of illegal truck parks, and the integration of inland waterways for barging containers directly out of the ports.

Eliminating the gridlock has restored business viability to port-adjacent commercial zones, dramatically reduced cargo transit delays, and saved logistics companies billions of naira annually in idle truck time and demurrage costs.

Establishment of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs)

To bring shipping and port services closer to landlocked hinterlands, the Ministry facilitated the strategic development and operationalization of Inland Dry Ports (IDPs) across designated commercial corridors nationwide. A major milestone in this program was the formal commissioning of the Funtua Inland Dry Port in Katsina State, alongside key progress recorded at the Moniya (Ibadan), Ijebu Ode, and Jos Inland Dry Ports.

These IDPs operate as intermodal inland trade gateways, fully equipped with customs clearance facilities, modern container yards, and direct rail and road connections to coastal seaports. By functioning as ports of origin and destination, they enable importers and exporters in inland states to process cargo documentation and clear goods locally without traveling to coastal ports.

This decentralized dry port infrastructure significantly lowers cargo transit costs for northern and inland commercial hubs. Furthermore, by diverting heavy freight traffic away from coastal terminals, the IDP network eases sea port congestion, reduces wear and tear on major road corridors, and integrates inland states directly into regional trade frameworks under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Operationalized Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB)

The Ministry ended a 16-year diplomatic and financial impasse by enabling the operational takeoff of the Regional Maritime Development Bank (RMDB) headquartered in Nigeria.

The Ministry coordinated multilateral approvals across Maritime Organisation of West and Central Africa (MOWCA) Member States, secured operational premises, and structured capital contribution frameworks to bring the bank to life.

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The RMDB was set up to provide dedicated maritime financing for regional shipping enterprises, port infrastructure, vessel acquisition, and marine tech ventures. Its operationalization establishes Nigeria as the financial center for blue economy investments across West and Central Africa.

₦200,000 Minimum Wage for Shipping Workers

Prioritizing labour welfare, the Ministry facilitated a historic tripartite agreement that established a ₦200,000 monthly minimum wage for maritime and shipping sector workers -- nearly triple the national minimum wage of ₦70,000.

Recognizing that human capital is the foundation of maritime operational efficiency, the Ministry brought together shipping companies and labor unions to negotiate a fair, inflation-adjusted wage structure.

This wage review has improved living conditions for maritime workers, eliminated recurring labour strikes, and created a stable work environment across all Nigerian ports and maritime logistics operations.

Digital Transformation & Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS)

The Ministry completed its digital transformation by deploying an Enterprise Content Management System (ECMS), fully automating internal workflows and digitizing legacy paper files across all departments.

The ECMS eliminates manual paperwork, automates document routing, standardizes approval steps, and enables secure, real-time tracking of administrative requests and operational permits. This digital shift has cut file processing times from weeks to hours, minimized human interference, eliminated opportunities for administrative corruption, and set a modern standard for efficient governance.

Capital Flight Prevention

Working closely with the Central Bank of Nigeria, the Ministry, through the Nigeria Ports Economic Regulatory Agency, instituted a verification process to confirm the commercial reasonableness of freight rates, demurrage claims, and charter party fees before foreign exchange transfers are approved.

Prior to this intervention, the maritime sector was vulnerable to invoice padding, artificial fee inflation, and illegal capital flight via unauthorized foreign exchange transactions.

This oversight protects national foreign exchange reserves from illicit siphoning, restores discipline to maritime financial transactions, and ensures that legitimate operators receive timely foreign exchange allocations.

Continuous Dredging of Port Channels

To maintain navigation access for international vessel traffic, the Ministry sustained a continuous maintenance dredging program across main access channels, including the Lagos, Bonny, and Calabar channels. Marine channels naturally experience silt accumulation over time, which reduces water depth and creates grounding hazards for deep-draft vessels. Continuous maintenance dredging ensures that channels maintain their declared operational depths.

This continuous dredging program prevents maritime accidents, eliminates draft-related vessel size restrictions, and ensures that shipping lines can call at Nigerian ports without operational disruptions.

Conclusion

The remarkable trajectory of the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy over its first three years stands as a testament to the transformative power of vision, strategic focus, and disciplined execution. Created by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a foundational pillar of his Renewed Hope Agenda, the Ministry was entrusted with a clear mandate: to unlock the economic potential of Nigeria's vast aquatic resources, drive non-oil revenue growth, create sustainable jobs, and position the nation as a premier maritime hub in Africa. Under the pioneer leadership of His Excellency Adegboyega Oyetola, this strategic vision has been translated into concrete, measurable outcomes -- from record-breaking revenues and unprecedented port efficiency to heightened maritime security and global diplomatic recognition.

By directly aligning its operational priorities with the core pillars of the Renewed Hope mandate -- specifically macroeconomic stability, infrastructure modernization, security, and human capital development -- the Ministry has reshaped Nigeria's economic landscape. The doubling of sector revenues to ₦1.83 trillion, the resolution of decades-long port congestion, the historic return to the IMO Council, and the disbursement of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund (CVFF) represent a fundamental restructuring of Nigeria's marine ecosystem to deliver direct socio-economic benefits to Nigerians.

As the Ministry enters its next phase, it remains a vanguard of President Tinubu's economic diversification drive. The achievements recorded over these initial three years provide a durable blueprint for sustainable growth, demonstrating that Nigeria's blue economy is no longer an untapped frontier, but a major engine driving national prosperity, regional competitiveness, and long-term economic independence.