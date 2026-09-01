Uganda: Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange Adds Flavour to Uganda Amateur Open's 19th Hole

The five-day Johnnie Walker Uganda Amateur Open took on a different character on Saturday night as golfers and guests gathered at Uganda Golf Club for an Afro Exchange experience built around music, fashion, food and fellowship.

With the main competition concluding a day earlier, the 19th-hole experience offered participants an opportunity to unwind and celebrate African culture beyond the golf course.

Hosted by media personality Deedan, the evening featured live performances and a carefully curated playlist by DJ Van, with Ugandan music sharing the stage with sounds from across the continent.

Joshua Baraka's latest release, Yo Yo, was among the songs that set the tone for the evening. The young Ugandan artiste is also the new Icon Walker and face of the Keep Walking campaign in Uganda.

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His performance brought a taste of Uganda's contemporary music scene to an event that sought to highlight the connections and shared experiences that exist across Africa.

DJ Van kept the audience engaged with a mix of sounds, moving between different genres and regional hits to cater for the diverse crowd gathered at the golf club.

The Afro Exchange theme extended beyond the music, with guests embracing an Afro-inspired dress code, while an East African-themed buffet added a culinary dimension to the evening.

Former Uganda Golf Union president Moses Matsiko, who was the guest of honour alongside the sitting president, Dr Jackson Were, said the gathering reflected the values that extend beyond competition in golf.

"The 19th hole experience enables us to celebrate our achievements, but above all, we are brothers and sisters. It is a chance to set aside the competition and enjoy the friendships, cultures and connections that make this game special," he said.

Dancehall artiste Karole Kasita also brought her energy to the event, opening her performance with Binyuma before taking the audience through other popular songs, including Balance, Chekecha and Go Remix, featuring Elijah Kitaka.

Her performance drew some guests onto the stage, where they joined her in dancing and singing along to her songs.

For Johnnie Walker, the Amateur Open provided an opportunity to celebrate not only the competition on the course but also the personal journeys of the golfers taking part.

"Golf is synonymous with our Keep Walking platform because the game is as much about the journey as it is about the destination. There is no single path to success; every golfer has a different story, different challenges and different milestones along the way," Kyokunda said.

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She added:

"Through Johnnie Walker Afro Exchange, we want to extend that spirit beyond the course by bringing people together through music, fashion, food and culture, while celebrating the different journeys and connections that make Africa so diverse."

The celebrations followed a competitive Amateur Open that saw Zambia's Dominic Musonda emerge champion after finishing on nine under par, 279.

His compatriot Gilbert Chalwe finished second on 282, while Uganda's Joseph Cwinya-ai took third place with a score of 290.

The winners' procession added another African touch to the celebrations, with music accompanying the golfers as they made their way to the podium to receive their accolades.

Attention now turns to the professional section of the Johnnie Walker Uganda Open, with the Absa Pro-Am scheduled for Tuesday, September 1.

The professionals will then take to the tees on Wednesday, September 2, for four rounds of competition, with the tournament scheduled to culminate in a grand finale on Saturday, September 5.