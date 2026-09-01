Somalia Sets September 30 for Galmudug, Hirshabelle Elections

Electoral commission announces fresh polls for two federal member states following court ruling that annulled Galmudug's previous results.

Mogadishu - Somalia's Independent National Electoral and Boundaries Commission has scheduled September 30, 2026, as polling day for local council and parliamentary elections in Galmudug and Hirshabelle. The commission released separate electoral timelines for both federal member states on Tuesday, marking a significant step toward completing the country's ongoing regional election process.

The decision comes after Somalia's Supreme Court annulled Galmudug's previous election results on August 23, citing irregularities in the electoral process. This ruling forced the federal member state to conduct fresh polls, adding pressure on the electoral commission to deliver credible and transparent elections within a compressed timeframe. Hirshabelle, meanwhile, will proceed with its scheduled elections as originally planned.

Galmudug's electoral calendar begins on September 10, when the commission will designate polling centers and voting stations. Political associations must submit their candidate lists by September 20, followed by the accreditation of party agents and observers on September 26. The shortened timeline reflects the urgency of completing the process after the court's intervention. Campaign activities will conclude on September 28, two days before polling day.

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Hirshabelle's electoral process started earlier, with the publication of a preliminary voter register on September 2. The commission will subsequently establish polling stations, register voters, distribute voter cards, and verify candidate lists. Political associations will announce their candidates on September 22, followed by the accreditation of party agents and observers. Campaigning will end on September 28.

"These elections represent an important opportunity for citizens in Galmudug and Hirshabelle to exercise their democratic rights," a senior electoral official told this reporter on condition of anonymity. The official emphasized the commission's commitment to transparency and fairness.

The elections hold broader significance for Somalia's political stability. Federal member state elections are crucial for establishing legitimate regional administrations that can partner with the federal government on security, development, and constitutional reform. Any delays or disputes could undermine progress toward the national elections scheduled for 2027. Both elections will proceed simultaneously on September 30, with results expected shortly thereafter.