Ethiopia: Indian National Defense College Delegation Visits Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Ababa — Director General for Middle East, Asia and Pacific Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dewano Kedir, today received a multinational delegation from India's National Defense College, led by Major General Pawanpal Singh, Senior Directing Staff, as part of its study visit to Ethiopia.

Welcoming the delegation, Ambassador Dewano underscored the longstanding historical bonds and steadily expanding diplomatic ties between Ethiopia and India.

He highlighted the two countries' growing strategic partnership, particularly in the areas of trade and investment, and noted the significant contribution of Indian investors to Ethiopia's economy.

He also highlighted the strong and longstanding cooperation between the two countries in the defense sector.

The delegation noted that its members from India, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Germany, Myanmar, and Nepal are visiting various Ethiopian institutions as part of their study tour to gain a broader understanding of Ethiopia and its regional role.

During the meeting, a presentation was also delivered on Ethiopia's current political and economic landscape, its regional engagement, and its broader role in international affairs.