South Africa: Madlanga Commission to Go Into Short Recess

The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will go into recess from Thursday 3 September 2026 to 11 September 2026, with the last day of public hearings this week expected to be on Wednesday 2 September 2026.

The commission, commonly referred to as the Madlanga Commission, is expected to file its final report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on 16 November 2026, instead of the end of August after the reporting deadline was extended.

"The recess, for seven (7) working days, is necessary to ensure that two of the Commissioners honour commitments which they made at the time when the Commission was due to have completed its work by 31 August 2026. The Commission's deadline has since been extended.

"The Commission's senior functionaries and extended team will continue to work during the recess, preparing for the public hearings which resume on Monday 14 September 2026," commission spokesperson Jeremy Michaels said.

The Commission was established to investigate allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi on 6 July 2025, relating to criminality, political interference and corruption within the criminal justice system.

Two interim reports have already been submitted to President Ramaphosa.