South Africa: Social Development Calls for Stronger Action to Prevent Substance-Related Harm

The Department of Social Development has called for stronger prevention, early intervention and community action to address substance-related harm, as South Africa marked International Overdose Awareness Day on Monday.

Observed annually on 31 August, this year's commemoration was held under the global theme: "25 Years On. Still Needed", highlighting the continued impact of overdose on individuals, families and communities.

The department marked the day at Galeshewe Recreational Hall in Kimberley, bringing together government stakeholders, communities, young people, service providers and civil society partners to strengthen awareness and promote practical action around substance use and overdose.

The campaign was guided by the message: "Prevent. Recognise. Respond. Recover."

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The department said overdose remains a serious challenge and requires sustained prevention, early intervention, access to appropriate services and collective action across society.

"The Department recognises that substance-use challenges cannot be addressed through awareness campaigns alone. They require a coordinated response that brings together social development, health, law enforcement, education, municipalities, community organisations, families and other stakeholders," it said.

Government interventions include prevention, early intervention, treatment, rehabilitation, psychosocial and family support, community mobilisation and referrals to appropriate services.

The Department of Social Development plays a key role in strengthening prevention and support interventions while working with partners across government and civil society to ensure that people and families affected by substance use can access assistance.

Focus on young people

The national response places particular emphasis on young people and communities, with the department stressing that prevention needs to begin early.

It said young people need supportive environments, positive alternatives and access to information and services.

Programmes involving social workers, community-based organisations, youth initiatives, schools and other stakeholders provide opportunities to identify risks early, support affected individuals and families, and connect people to appropriate assistance.

The department said it would continue working with the Department of Health, SAPS, municipalities, educators, community-based organisations, faith-based organisations, NGOs and other partners to strengthen an integrated response to substance-related harms.

Tackling stigma

International Overdose Awareness Day also provided an opportunity to address misinformation and stigma surrounding substance use.

The department said communities need to understand the risks associated with substance use, recognise potential warning signs and know where to seek professional assistance.

At the same time, people affected by substance use should be treated with dignity and compassion.

"We must move away from judgement and towards support, early intervention and recovery," the department said.

It called on families, educators, community leaders, young people and community organisations to create spaces where substance-use challenges can be discussed openly and responsibly.

Families were also urged to play an active role in prevention, as substance use can have social, emotional and economic consequences extending beyond the individual.

"Supporting families, strengthening communication and ensuring that people know where to obtain assistance are therefore essential components of prevention," the department said.

Seek help early

People concerned about their own substance use, or that of a family member or someone in their community, were encouraged to seek assistance from appropriate health and social development services.

The department said people can approach Department of Social Development offices, social workers, relevant health services and recognised service providers for assessment, referral and support.

Families and community members were also encouraged to seek professional assistance early, particularly where there are concerns about escalating substance use, dependence or other substance-related risks.

The department cautioned that information relating to emergency or clinical responses to suspected overdose should be obtained from appropriately qualified health professionals.

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As it commemorated 25 years of International Overdose Awareness Day, the department called on all sectors of society to take responsibility for building safer, healthier and more resilient communities.

It called on parents and caregivers to talk to young people about substance use and its risks, while schools and educators were urged to strengthen prevention and early identification.

Community and faith-based organisations were encouraged to support families and promote recovery, while young people were urged to participate in positive prevention initiatives and support their peers.

"The fight against substance-related harm is not the responsibility of one department or one sector. It is a collective responsibility," the department said.

The department encouraged communities to use International Overdose Awareness Day not only to remember lives lost, but also to strengthen prevention, encourage people to seek help and support those on the journey towards recovery.

"Twenty five years on. Awareness is still needed. Awareness creates understanding. Understanding strengthens prevention. Prevention can save lives," the department said. - SAnews.gov.za