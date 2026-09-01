South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Head of the Special Investigating Unit

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Leonard Lekgetho as head of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) with effect from today.

In a statement on Monday evening, The Presidency said President Ramaphosa made this appointment in terms of section 3(1)(a) of the Special Investigating Units and Special Tribunals Act of 1996 (SIU Act),

Lekgetho succeeds Adv Andy Mothibi who exited his position as Head of the SIU on 1 February 2026, to become the National Director of Public Prosecutions.

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"Lekgetho was subsequently appointed to act as head of the SIU. He has now been appointed as permanent Head to secure the stability of the Unit and its ongoing impact in the fight against crime," the Presidency said.

The Special Investigating Unit is an independent statutory body established in terms of the SIU Act.

The primary mandate of the SIU is to investigate serious allegations of corruption, malpractice and maladministration in the administration of State institutions, State assets and public money as well as any conduct which may seriously harm the interests of the public, and to recover any financial losses suffered by State institutions through civil ligation.

The SIU is empowered to take civil action to correct any wrongdoing it uncovers in its investigations.

Lekgetho's experience spans 19 years from 2007 to the present in the SIU, during which he served in diverse portfolios, from investigation to his current portfolio of Chief Operations Officer. He also served as an investigator in the former Directorate of Special Operations.

The new Head of the SIU holds degrees in law, education and science; a diploma in forensic auditing and a post-graduate diploma in cyber law.

"President Ramaphosa wishes Mr Lekgetho and the leadership and staff of the SIU well as Mr Lekgetho assumes leadership of an agency that is a critical component of the criminal justice architecture against crime and corruption," the Presidency said. - SAnews.gov.za