South Africa: SA Records R20.1 Billion Trade Surplus in July

South Africa recorded a preliminary trade balance surplus of R20.1 billion in July 2026, driven by trade with Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho and Namibia (BELN), according to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

In a statement on Monday, SARS said the surplus was the result of exports worth R194.0 billion and imports amounting to R173.8 billion, including trade with BELN countries.

"The year-to-date preliminary trade balance surplus, from 1 January to 31 July 2026, was R130.9 billion, higher than the R100.6 billion surplus recorded during the comparable period in 2025.

"On a year-on-year basis, export flows for July 2026 were 5.8% higher at R194.0 billion, compared with R183.3 billion recorded in July 2025. Import flows also increased by 5.8%, from R164.3 billion in July 2025 to R173.8 billion in the current period," SARS said.

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On a month-on-month basis, exports increased by R1.5 billion, or 0.8%, from R192.5 billion in June to R194.0 billion in July 2026. Imports decreased by R1.4 billion, or 0.8%, from R175.2 billion to R173.8 billion over the same period.

SARS said export growth in July 2026 was driven by motor vehicles for passengers, manganese ores and concentrates, and coal. Import flows declined mainly because of lower imports of petroleum oils, excluding crude; crude oil; and telephone sets, including smartphones.

"Due to ongoing Vouchers of Correction, the preliminary trade balance surplus of R17.8 billion announced for June 2026 was revised downwards by R0.5 billion, leaving a final surplus of R17.2 billion," the revenue service said.

SA trade with the rest of the world

Meanwhile, South Africa's trade with the rest of the world, excluding BELN countries, recorded a preliminary trade balance surplus of R9.1 billion in July 2026.

"The R9.1 billion preliminary trade balance surplus for July 2026 resulted from exports of R176.7 billion and imports of R167.6 billion. Exports increased by R0.7 billion, or 0.4%, between June and July 2026, while imports decreased by R1.9 billion, or 1.1%, over the same period.

"The preliminary cumulative trade balance for 2026 was a surplus of R61.1 billion, compared with a R24.3 billion surplus for the corresponding period in 2025," SARS said.