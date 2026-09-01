- British Ambassador to Liberia Paul Richard Simister has urged young girls to combine education, discipline and hard work with their football ambitions.

Simister delivered the message Saturday, August 2029, during an interaction with girls at the four-day camp , organized by the Liberia Initiative for Empowerment (LIFE Inc.) under its Football 4 Development Plan.

Held Aug. 27-30 at the Baptist Seminary in Paynesville, the camp brought together girls ages 10 to 18 for football training, mentorship, leadership development, education and life-skills sessions.

Simister encouraged the participants to take advantage of opportunities that can improve their lives, while reminding them that their ambitions should extend beyond the football field.

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"My interest in sports motivated me to come here and support the girls. I became more involved in football when my daughter started playing football," Simister said.

He praised the girls for their enthusiasm, discipline and commitment and commended LIFE Inc. for creating a platform that uses football to promote education and empowerment.

The ambassador also urged the participants to believe in themselves and remain determined when faced with challenges.

The camp featured sessions led by professionals from different fields. Joyce Laykah Kilikpo spoke on menstrual health, sexual and reproductive health and rights, and puberty, while LFA Executive Committee Member and technology expert Ivan G. Brown discussed career development, technology and preparation for life after football.

Gender advocate Korto Reeves Williams also led discussions on gender, responsibility and empowerment.

LFA Third Vice President Jodie Reid-Seton, who also serves as executive director of LIFE Inc., said the initiative was designed to use football to build confidence, develop leadership qualities and inspire young girls to become positive change-makers in their communities.

She said the camp went beyond football by providing participants with skills and knowledge to prepare them for their personal and future professional lives.

Madam Reid-Seton added that the program was also intended to equip young girls with the confidence, knowledge, and support needed to overcome challenges and take on leadership roles in their communities.

The camp was held under the theme, "Be Part of the Change! Learn. Lead. Inspire. Succeed."