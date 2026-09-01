Liberia: Cummings Demands Government Name Officials Implicated in Drug Case

The senior government officials Liberia's police chief said were implicated in the country's biggest narcotics case should be named publicly and arrested if the evidence supports it, opposition leader Alexander B. Cummings said Sunday, warning that the country is drifting toward becoming a narco state under the Boakai administration.

Cummings, political leader of the Alternative National Congress, spoke to reporters outside the Monrovia Central Prison after visiting former Vice President Jewel Howard-Taylor, who is being held there in connection with an ongoing narcotics case. He described Taylor as a friend and his "small sister."

"You know, the IG, the Inspector General of Police, in his press conference said there were big shots, big heads in this government that were implicated," Cummings said. "We want to know who they are because otherwise the process seems unjust. It seems selective. It doesn't seem fair and we just want a fair process."

He said the investigation as it stands does not appear to be running in every direction the evidence points.

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"We want an independent investigation of this problem because, again, it appears not to be independent. It appears to be rigged. It appears to be one-sided," Cummings said.

"We do not want selective justice. We want to see the evidence and we just want to make sure that this investigation is independent and that anybody, no matter who they are, if they are associated with this issue, if the evidence is there, they should be arrested," he said.

Cummings said serving officials should face prosecution if evidence establishes their involvement.

"Our country appears to be becoming a narco state and it's happening now under this government's watch," he said. "We want to see prosecution. We want to see arrests of current officials because it's happening now."

Taylor has been indicted in connection with alleged drug trafficking. Cummings said she is entitled to the presumption of innocence and that the case should move quickly.

"That justice needs to be speedy. You know, they're saying justice delayed is justice denied. It needs to be speedy and justice should not be selective," he said. "We want speedy trial, speedy justice for whoever is incarcerated in this case, the former VP."

Asked about his earlier undertaking to bring international partners into the matter, Cummings said he had done so but declined to give details.

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"Look, I said I would speak to international partners to get involved, and I did do that," he said. "People can draw their own conclusion about my role in that or not. But I did make that commitment and I did follow through on that commitment."

Cummings said his relationship with Taylor has been cordial but that he was not vouching for her.

"And again, you know, I don't put my head on the chopping block for anybody because you never know," he said. "But it is not my impression that the woman I know would be involved in what is being alleged."

He said he would be very surprised and very shocked if the allegations were proven.

"But again, let's see the facts," Cummings said.

He said the visit was personal, intended to check on Taylor's welfare and health, and that he would continue pressing the government.

"That is all we want. It's not about taking sides here or there. It's about let's follow the evidence, but to everybody," he said.