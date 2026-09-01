Liberia: Youth Media Action Graduates 22 From Vacation Journalism School

Twenty-two young Liberians completed a month of newsroom training and classroom instruction under Youth Media Action's Vacation Journalism School, the first cohort in the program's history placed into working departments for practical sessions rather than taught in the classroom alone.

Twelve women and 10 men finished the program out of 24 who applied, YMA Executive Director Varmah Kamara said. The course covers the fundamentals of journalism along with public speaking, leadership and personal development.

"This Cohort Seven was quite different from the others because, after learning the theories in the classroom, the students were deployed to different departments for practical sessions," Kamara said.

Kamara thanked the management of the Liberia Broadcasting System for its support of the program over the years.

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Hassan Kiawu, deputy director general of LBS and board chairman of Youth Media Action, told the graduates that a career in journalism would depend on what they did after the certificate.

"The former Director General of LBS, Estelle Liberty Kemoh, started just like all of you in this room and went on to occupy the highest seat in the media in this country. You, too, can do the same," Kiawu said.

Kiawu said trained young journalists are part of the answer to the capacity gaps and the loss of experienced staff facing Liberia's media sector, and said LBS remains committed to supporting youth development programs.

Prudent Sonpon and James Crowu, speaking on behalf of the parents, said their children had grown more confident since the training began and that their reading and writing had improved.