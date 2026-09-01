Liberia: Five Months On, No Word If Guinea Border Land Is Liberian

- Liberia has still not said publicly whether territory that Guinean soldiers allegedly entered five months ago is Liberian or Guinean, and the soldiers remain on it while the government negotiates, opposition leader Clarence K. Moniba said.

Moniba, political leader of the Liberia National Union, said negotiations should not be underway at all while foreign troops hold ground Liberia claims.

"Because diplomacy and negotiations have one basic rule, status quo, meaning no foreign armed forces should remain on Liberian soil as the diplomacy is being conducted," he said. "But we know that is not the case. We know Guinean soldiers are still on our soil. So what exactly has been achieved and what is the truth?"

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai discussed the dispute with regional leaders and a delegation of lawmakers later traveled to the border. Moniba said neither produced a public account of what was found or agreed, and he questioned what the two rounds of travel cost.

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"Months ago, they crossed our border. Our president met with regional leaders. He returned and his spokespeople claimed that everything was being handled diplomatically," Moniba said.

"How much did those trips by both the executive and the lawmakers cost the Liberian people? And what do we have to show for it?" he asked.

Moniba said the government has yet to answer whether mining took place in the disputed area or to settle the question of ownership.

"Was there illegal mining? Is the land for Liberia? Is the land for Guinea?" he asked.

He contrasted the pace of the border response with the Legislature's handling of former Montserrado County District 10 Rep. Yekeh Kolubah, who was expelled after making remarks about ownership of the disputed territory.

"At the same time, more effort and energy was spent expelling Yekeh Kolubah instead of talking about the real issues facing our country," Moniba said.

"Five months later, Yekeh Kolubah is gone and Guinean soldiers are still here. Guinean soldiers are still on Liberian soil," he said.

Moniba said the government owes Liberians a full account of what has happened since the reported incursion, including the outcome of its engagements with Guinea.