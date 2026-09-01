Namibia: Mina Khomsa Rebuilds Life With Family Support After Losing Legs

Mina Khomsa (25) is rebuilding her life after losing both legs in a truck accident, relying on family support and a disability grant.

Disaster struck when she was hit by a truck while travelling to visit her grandmother at Gobabis in 2023.

Khomsa says she was travelling with a friend when the accident happened, leaving her with severe injuries that resulted in both legs being amputated.

"The truck drove over me. My legs were detached. I dream about my legs every day," she says.

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Khomsa says she had to wait for close to an hour for an ambulance to come to her aid and lay in a pool of blood.

She was eventually taken to hospital, where doctors cleaned and treated her injuries.

Before the accident, Khomsa worked at a lodge, where she did administrative work.

"Before the accident, I was working. After the accident, I don't have any job," she says.

Khomsa says she now spends most of her time at home with her family and relies on a disability grant for financial support.

However, accessing the grant was a lengthy process because her family struggled to obtain the required identification documents, she says.

She says she started receiving the grant about five months after the accident only.

Despite losing both legs, Khomsa says she has accepted her condition and remains grateful to be alive.

"At least God has given back my soul, so I can stay with my family."

She still experiences sensations in her legs, which doctors told her could continue for some time, she says.

She has had to face hurtful comments and bullying because of her disability.

"They touch me, but I don't say anything. I just say thank you."

Khomsa says her financial situation remains difficult, as the money she receives is not always enough to cover her basic needs.

Her father, Stephens !Aoxab (72), says the accident has changed the family's circumstances as they adjusted to caring for Khomsa.

He says he wanted his daughter to be able to live as normally as possible despite her disability.

"I don't want her to be in a bad situation. I want my daughter to be able to live her life."

!Aoxab says the family survives largely on social grants and occasional assistance from community members, making it difficult to meet all their needs.

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Apart from living with !Aoxab, Khomsa also lives with her two sisters of which one has a baby.

She says she hopes to eventually rebuild her life despite the challenges the accident has caused.