Uganda: Tumwebaze Petitions Parliament to End Western Suit Mandate, Pushes for African Attire

Kibale East Member of Parliament and Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank K. Tumwebaze, has formally presented a memorandum to Parliament's Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline seeking to overhaul Rule 88 of the Rules of Procedure governing the dress code for legislators.

Appearing before the committee chaired by Fredrick Ruhindi, Tumwebaze made an impassioned case for moving away from what he described as a rigid, single-standard Western attire requirement, particularly the business suit, tie and tucked-in shirt.

He argued that Parliament should recognise a broader range of African attire that reflects cultural identity, spiritual convictions and Uganda's environmental conditions.

"I wish to most sincerely thank Hon. Ruhindi Fredrick and members of the Committee of Parliament of Uganda on Rules & Discipline for giving me an opportunity this morning to present to them a memorandum containing proposals and justification to amend Rule 88 of our Rules of Procedure on dress code," Tumwebaze said following the session.

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"There is absolutely no need for our Parliament to have a rigid singular form of dressing prescribed for all members without due regard to members' cultural, spiritual and ideological beliefs that influence how one should dress. The tendency also to regard different African wear as inferior, informal and less legitimate in spaces of power is a terrible insult to the African heritage!"

Under his proposed draft, Rule 88(1)(a) would be amended to explicitly permit male legislators to wear formal safari suits, Kaunda suits, Madiba shirts paired with trousers, and traditional kanzus accompanied by trousers and a jacket.

The proposed amendment would retain the conventional suit-and-tie and non-combat military uniform for army representatives.

Tumwebaze's petition comes in the wake of recent debates on the floor of Parliament, where opposition lawmakers raised points of order against MPs wearing Kaunda suits, arguing that the attire violated parliamentary decorum.

However, the presiding Speaker ruled in favour of allowing African formal wear, prompting Tumwebaze to push for its institutionalisation through an amendment to the Rules of Procedure.

In his memorandum, the minister challenged the notion that Western attire should be regarded as the sole benchmark for professionalism in Parliament.

"The western business suit inherited from the colonial administration has largely dominated the dress code for members of Parliament for many years," Tumwebaze stated in his submission.

"Retaining that standard decades after independence means the Parliament of Uganda would be signaling, symbolically, that other African forms of dress are inferior and less legitimate in spaces of power."

He argued that garments such as the Kaunda suit and Madiba shirt carry significant political and historical meaning across Africa, having been associated with pan-African figures including former Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda and former South African President Nelson Mandela.

According to Tumwebaze, the garments have come to represent post-colonial dignity, accessibility and African statecraft.

He also cited practical considerations, arguing that lighter African garments are better suited to Uganda's equatorial climate than multi-layered suits and neckties.

Tumwebaze defined decent attire as "wearing clean, modest and well-fitted clothing that respects the norms of a specific culture, setting or occasion."

He also pointed to developments in other Commonwealth countries, including the United Kingdom, Australia, India, Canada and New Zealand, where legislatures have gradually relaxed dress standards to accommodate cultural, indigenous and regional forms of attire.

The proposed amendment has reopened a broader debate within Parliament over institutional identity and the influence of colonial traditions on parliamentary practices.

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Uganda's parliamentary traditions have historically been influenced by the Westminster system inherited from British colonial rule. The country's Legislative Council (LegCo) eventually evolved into the National Assembly following independence in 1962.

For decades, practices such as the Speaker's ceremonial wig, formal robes and strict expectations around parliamentary dress have remained associated with Westminster-style parliamentary decorum.

At the same time, indigenous attire such as the Buganda gomesi and the kanzu has increasingly gained recognition as formal national wear in public life.

Tumwebaze argued that Parliament should evolve in a way that reflects the culture and heritage of the people it represents.

"I pray that finally the whole House can appreciate the reason and logic in these amendments," he said.

The Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline will review the proposals before making recommendations to the full House for consideration.