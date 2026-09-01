Namibia: Calhanoglu Fires Inter to Nervy Cagliari Win, Como Stun Napoli

Hakan Calhanoglu's early strike earned Inter Milan a 1-0 win at Cagliari on Sunday as they continued a perfect start to their Serie A title defence, while Como edged Napoli 2-1 to spoil Massimiliano Allegri's home debut.

Turkey midfielder Calhanoglu guided home a first-time strike from the edge of the box after nine minutes to make it two goals in two games and set the tone for a first half dominated by the champions in Sardinia.

A combination of wayward finishing and fine goalkeeping from Elia Caprile kept the scoreline close at half-time, and Inter's profligacy continued after the break as Lautaro Martinez, Francesco Pio Esposito and Alessandro Bastoni squandered good chances.

England international Curtis Jones made his debut from the bench in the second half, but Inter's lack of composure in front of goal almost came back to bite them as Cagliari threatened a shock equaliser with a flurry of late chances.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Cristian Chivu's side ended the game with 29 shots on the board and only one goal to show for them, but it was enough to send them top of the table after two games, ahead of AC Milan, Juventus and Lazio on goal difference.

"These are your classic games where if you don't close them out, you can run into trouble," Chivu told Sky Italia.

"In the last few minutes, we fell apart, getting confused and panicking.

"But we held firm, and we created a lot. If there is one regret, it is not finishing off the many chances we had."

Gennaro Gattuso's Lazio also made it two wins from two by beating Genoa 1-0 in Rome thanks to a second match-winning strike in a row from summer signing Davide Frattesi.

Fabregas hopes for striker

Earlier, Como pulled off their latest feat of Serie A giant-killing as a win at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona ruined Napoli coach Allegri's home bow.

Martin Baturina fired Cesc Fabregas's enterprising side into a deserved lead in the 17th minute as chances fell at both ends in soaring temperatures in Naples.

Rasmus Hojlund's brilliant strike drew the hosts level on the half-hour mark, but his good work was quickly undone when a defensive mix-up led to Anastasios Douvikas scoring for the second game in a row.

Kevin De Bruyne, who inspired Napoli to an opening win over Genoa with a goal and assist from the bench, was unable to turn the tide after coming on early in the second half.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Como survived late pressure to hold on as Stanislav Lobotka's stoppage-time strike was ruled out for offside.

"It is a very valuable win... the first half was very good and in the second we understood that we were facing champions, and we held out," Fabregas told broadcasters DAZN.

Fabregas's side upset the established order in Italian football last season by qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, where they were drawn against the likes of holders Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and Manchester United.

But the Spanish coach admitted that he is hoping for more new signings before the transfer window closes on September 1, to help cope with a busy schedule.

"Obviously, I'm expecting a striker," Fabregas said.

"Douvikas can't play both the league and the cups. We suffered a lot with (Alvaro) Morata last year, for months he was out injured.

"Playing every three days at this level isn't easy."

Como, who were held by Udinese in their opener, moved up to four points, while last season's runners-up Napoli remained on three points.

The second round of the Serie A season concludes on Monday when Roma travel to Lecce before Atalanta host Bologna.