Namibia: High-Flying Eagles Take On Wounded Zimbabwe

FNB Namibia Eagles face Zimbabwe in their second FNB T20 Tri-Series match today, looking to maintain their early momentum, although they can expect a fierce response from a wounded Zimbabwean team.

On Friday, the Eagles got off to a dream start with a stunning 18-run victory against the SA Proteas, but the Proteas immediately bounced back with a seven-wicket win against Zimbabwe the next day.

That put the Proteas at the top of the log, just ahead of Namibia on nett run rate, and with Zimbabwe making up the rear on zero points, they will need to start winning if they hope to make the final of the series.

Namibia, however, proved that they can compete against the best with another scintillating victory against South Africa, to go 2-0 up head-on-head, following their inaugural win last year.

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Namibia's openers Jan Frylinck and Louren Steenkamp laid the platform with a great 84-run partnership before Steenkamp was bowled by SA captain Bjorn Fortuin for 41 at about the halfway stage of the innings.

Frylinck followed soon after for a top score of 60 off 38 balls (6x4, 2x6), but despite losing wickets regularly, Namibia still maintained a healthy run rate and eventually reached 163/9 off their 20 overs. Gerhard Erasmus (19), Alexander Volschenk (13 not out) and Ruben Trumpelmann (12) were the only other batters to reach double figures.

That was a standard target for the Proteas but Namibia's bowlers kept them in the match with some great bowling.

Jack Brassell dismissed Jordan Hermann for seven, Ruben Trumpelmann dismissed Lhuan-dre Pretorius for nine, and when Max Heingo bowled Tony de Zorzi for nine, South Africa had slumped to 39/3 after seven overs.

Dewald Brevis led their fightback, clubbing some huge sixes, including one that cleared the grandstand, but when he was out, caught off Trumpelmann's bowling for 75 off 50 balls (4x4, 5x6) there comeback unravelled.

Duan Jansen added 25 not out further down the order, but Namibia tightened the pressure with regular wickets to restrict SA to 145/9 and seal a great win.

Trumpelmann took three wickets for 24 runs, while JJ Smit received the man of the match award after taking 3/31 and conceding only nine runs and taking two wickets in South Africa's crucial final over.

'We can compete with the best' - Erasmus

Namibia captain Erasmus said the victory showed that they can compete against the best.

"This is very important, it shows we belong or that the last win was not a one-off. We showed we can be consistent and compete with the best. Our batters did well in the powerplay, and credit to our bowlers for holding their own as Brevis held it together for them. When everyone chips in with their roles, we are a tough team to beat. There's still three games to go, and our aim is to get in to and win the final," he said.

JJ Smit said it was a surreal feeling to once again beat South Africa.

"Feels surreal, I can't believe we beat SA again - it's a proud moment for Namibia. I felt the pressure ahead of the final over, I'm not going lie, but Merv (Erasmus) calmed me down. I've got to work on my batting, though, and I'm looking forward to the next game," he added.

SA captain Bjorn Fortuin was clearly disappointed after the match.

"I'm very disappointed but Namibia played well. We hope to pull up our socks and it's all about adapting better in the next game. There is not much time to lick our wounds, so we hope to put our best foot forward against Zimbabwe," he said.

That they certainly did as they responded with a comprehensive seven wicket victory against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

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After winning the toss and electing to bat, Zimbabwe scored 144/8 which was never a problem for the Proteas who reached the winning target for the loss of three wickets and more than six overs to spare.

Zimbabwe got off to a solid start with Brian Bennett (34 runs) and Ben Curran (24) putting on 45 off 5,1 overs, but they couldn't really build on that as SA's bowlers pegged them back with regular wickets.

Tadiwanashe Marumani revived their innings with a quick-fire 30 off 13 balls (1x4, 3x6) further down the order, but the bowlers held the upper hand with Duan Jansen taking 3/45 and Prenalen Subrayen 2/27.

SA's openers got off to a fast start with Hermann (20 runs) and Pretorius (22) scoring at more than 10 an over, before Brevis once again took charge with a swashbuckling innings to take them to victory.

He once scored 75, like he did against Namibia, but this time it came off only 32 balls and included seven fours and six sixes.