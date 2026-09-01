Ghana: New GNA Board to Strengthen GNA's Strategic Direction

The newly constituted Governing Board of the Ghana News Agency (GNA) has been inaugurated with a mandate to provide strategic policy direction, promote public accountability and safeguard the agency's editorial independence.

The eight-member board is chaired by Dr Kwame Akuffo Anoff-Ntow, with Mr Albert Kofi Owusu, Mrs Mercy Catherine Adjabeng, Mr Francis Dadzie Jnr, Professor Adwoa Sikayena Amankwah, Dr Moshie-Dayan Ahiamenyo, Mr Vance Azu and Mr Alexander Nii Katey Bannerman as members.

At the inauguration ceremony last Friday, the Chairperson of the National Media Commission (NMC), Professor Akua Opokua Britwum, commended the GNA for remaining committed to its core mandate of accurate and honest dissemination of news and information despite the rapidly changing digital media environment.

She also praised the agency for promoting Ghanaian culture and democratic values among Ghanaians in the diaspora, as well as strengthening its regional presence across the country.

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Prof. Britwum expressed appreciation to members of the outgoing Governing Board for their contribution to the development of the news agency through innovative policies.

She urged the new board to build on those achievements and continue the work of strengthening the agency.

The new Chairman, Dr Anoff-Ntow, expressed gratitude to the NMC for the confidence reposed in him and pledged the commitment of the board to serve with diligence and integrity.

He said the board would work as a team to provide the strategic oversight and policy direction required to shape the future of the media organisation.

The outgoing Chairperson, Nana Sifa Twum, said the previous board had laid a solid foundation for the new board to build on.

"Not that the agency didn't have a foundation, but I want to believe we have also built upon what we came to meet," she said.

The General Manager of the GNA, Mr Owusu, said the agency remained a credible and reliable source of news for other media organisations, public institutions and the general public.

He noted that the rapidly evolving digital landscape was changing the way news was produced, distributed and consumed, with both positive and negative implications for journalism.

Mr Owusu particularly drew attention to the growing challenge of misinformation and disinformation, stressing the need for the media to remain committed to accuracy and credibility.

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He thanked Nana Twum for her vision, passion and personal commitment to the development of the news agency and expressed optimism that the new board would build on the progress made under the previous board.