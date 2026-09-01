Ghana: Students Must Have Meaningful Voice in University Governance - Prof. Appiagyei-Atua

A Professor at the University of Ghana (UG) School of Law, Professor Kwadwo Appiagyei-Atua, has called for a student-centred approach to university governance to address the declining state of academic freedom on African campuses.

He said the erosion of academic freedom across Africa could not be addressed without tackling weaknesses in campus democracy, stressing that students must have a meaningful voice in university governance.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua made the call when he delivered his inaugural lecture, titled "The Student Question: Reclaiming Academic Freedom for Democratic Renewal in Africa," at the Great Hall of the University of Ghana on August 27, 2026.

According to him, academic freedom was the right of teachers, researchers and students to investigate, teach, publish and discuss ideas without unreasonable interference or censorship.

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He said universities must promote democracy if the classroom and campus were to remain centres of critical thinking and democratic development.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua said while the state and external actors were often blamed, internal university structures also contributed to the problem.

"Across the African continent, who is responsible when our academic freedom collapses? When scholars cannot speak. When students cannot think critically?" he asked.

He said the relationship among university management, academics and students needed to be examined critically, arguing that the marginalisation of students could undermine academic freedom and democratic development.

Prof. Appiagyei-Atua also expressed concern about the influence of partisan political structures on student politics, saying it had weakened independent student activism and contributed to a culture of silence on campuses.

He called for reforms to campus politics to enable students to reclaim greater control of their affairs.

Among the measures, he proposed requiring candidates for student leadership positions to disclose their political affiliations and providing institutional support for independent student campaigns.

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, acknowledged the challenges surrounding student representation but said the university remained committed to expanding opportunities for students to participate in its governance.

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"We must seek to expand opportunities for increased student participation in our governance," she said, urging students to take such opportunities seriously and make the best use of them.

Prof. Amfo welcomed the lecture's emphasis on shared responsibility among government, university management, academics and students in protecting academic freedom.

She said although the various groups might sometimes have different interests, they ultimately shared a common institutional destiny and must work together to safeguard academic freedom.