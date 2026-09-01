Ghana: GNFS Set to Implement AFCAS to Improve Service Delivery

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) is set to implement the Automated Fire Compliance and Safety System (AFCAS) as part of its digital transformation agenda to ensure regulatory compliance, strengthen enforcement and monitoring, and enhance the overall administration of fire safety across the country.

The online platform has also been designed to improve service delivery and foster effective collaboration between the GNFS and the public.

According to a press statement issued by the GNFS and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, applications for fire permits, certificates and equipment tagging could now be made online.

The GNFS, therefore, urged all stakeholders, including individual homeowners, business owners, property managers, commercial property operators and vehicle owners, to submit their applications through the AFCAS digital platforms.

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"Under Regulation 1 and 2 of L.I. 1724 (as amended), all premises in the country, whether commercial or residential, are required to obtain a fire permit prior to the commencement of building construction, and fire certificate upon completion of work," the statement indicated.

The GNFS also advised the general public to purchase only fire extinguishers and other fire safety equipment bearing official GNFS-AFCAS tags obtained from licensed Fire Protection Contractors.

Additionally, the service directed the procurement departments of property managers, commercial property operators, institutions, businesses and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to engage only GNFS-AFCAS Licensed Fire Protection Contractors for the installation of fire alarms, extinguishers and other fire safety equipment on their premises.

The statement further said newly imported fire equipment would be tagged at the point of entry, while owners of existing fire equipment would be required to arrange for GNFS-authorised fire safety inspectors to tag their equipment within six months following the implementation of the system.

Moreover, the GNFS noted that an information brochure had been published on the AFCAS platform, providing detailed guidance on the application process, objectives, benefits and operational procedures.

"The GNFS counts on the full cooperation of all stakeholders as we commence this key national initiative to improve safety nationwide," the statement highlighted.