Ghana: Danlad Ibrahim Hero As Kotoko Dethrone Hearts As Democracy Cup Champions

Kumasi Asante Kotoko defeated arch-rivals, Hearts of Oak, 4-1 on penalties to lift the 2026 Democracy Cup at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium, following a tense 0-0 draw in regulation time.

Returnee goalkeeper, Danlad Ibrahim, delivered the defining performance of the afternoon, saving two spot-kicks to hand the Porcupine Warriors their second Democracy Cup title while stripping Hearts of their defending champion status.

Initiated by the Parliament of Ghana, the Democracy Cup is an annual ceremonial football match designed to use sports to promote national unity, peaceful coexistence, and democratic values.

The 2026 edition marked the third time the competition has been contested since its inception.

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Asante Kotoko won the inaugural edition in 2024 by defeating Hearts of Oak 2-1. Hearts of Oak took the second edition in 2025 with a 1-0 victory over Great Olympics. Asante Kotoko reclaimed the title in 2026 with their penalty shootout victory over Hearts of Oak.

The 2026 fixture was graced by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Bernard Ahiafor, who attended as the official Guest of Honor representing the legislature.

Kotoko opened with aggressive intent under South African coach, Eric Tinkler, earning three corners in the opening minutes. Striker Joseph Amoah and midfielder Inusah Adams constantly tested the Phobians' defence, which was anchored by Ali Mohammed.

Kotoko thought they had broken the deadlock in the 18th minute, but Emmanuel Mama's clinical header from an Emmanuel Sanja cross was ruled out for offside.

Hearts threatened on the counter through Mohammed Husein and Kwesi Ansah, but the best chance of the first half fell to Kotoko's Inusah Adams in the 41st minute, who failed to beat Hearts goalkeeper, Benjamin Asare, in a one-on-one.

Both sides traded chances after the break--John Antwi missed for Hearts in the 58th minute, while Opoku Agyeman squandered a prime opportunity for Kotoko shortly after. Despite tactical substitutions from both benches, regulation time ended goalless.

The goalless scoreline forced the derby into a penalty shootout to decide the winner. Asante Kotoko proved clinical from 12 yards, converting all four of their taken penalties with complete composure.

Hearts struggled to replicate their match discipline, managing only a single goal scored by Ali Mohammed. Danlad Ibrahim's heroics between the posts sealed an emphatic 4-1 outcome.