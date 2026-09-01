Liberia: LACC Records Over 3000 Asset Declarations

-As Commission Marks 18 Years, Calls for United Fight Against Corruption

By Bridgett Milton

MONROVIA, August 31, 2026 -The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) says it has recorded more than 3,000 asset declarations under the administration of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, as the Commission marks 18 years of existence with renewed calls for Liberians to join the fight against corruption.

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LACC Executive Chairperson Cllr. Alexandra K. Zoe said the figure represents the highest number of asset declarations recorded in the Commission's history.

Speaking over the weekend during the LACC's 18th anniversary celebration in Sinkor, Zoe said public officials will be required to redeclare their assets next year in keeping with applicable requirements.

She called for stronger collective action against corruption, warning that the Commission cannot succeed without the involvement of citizens and other institutions.

The anniversary was held under the theme: "LACC at 18: Reflecting on the Journey and Renewing the Commitment."

Zoe said the Commission has investigated and concluded 81 corruption-related cases covering the period between 2013 and 2023.

She maintained that the LACC remains committed to leading Liberia's anti-corruption efforts but stressed that building a corruption-free society requires collective responsibility.

According to Zoe, the establishment of the Commission in August 2008 reflected the Liberian people's desire to create an institution dedicated to confronting corruption and promoting accountability.

She said the Commission's 18th anniversary provides an opportunity to reflect on progress made over the years while renewing its commitment to strengthening public confidence in the fight against corruption.

Delivering the keynote address, Minister of State for Presidential Affairs Samuel A. Stevquoah described the fight against corruption as essential to Liberia's development.

He warned that treating public office as an opportunity for personal enrichment undermines citizens' confidence in government and democratic institutions.

"When public positions are treated as opportunities for personal enrichment, confidence in government declines," Stevquoah said.

"When citizens come to believe that some people are too powerful to be held accountable, faith in democracy itself begins to weaken," he added.

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Stevquoah said the Boakai administration considers the rule of law, accountability and responsible management of public resources essential principles of good governance.

He maintained that Liberia's development aspirations cannot be separated from efforts to strengthen transparency and accountability across government.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Resident Representative Aliou Mamadou Dia also praised the LACC for its work over the past 18 years and reaffirmed the importance of accountability to Liberia's development.

Dia said that as Liberia advances its development agenda, the country must recognize that sustainable progress cannot be built on corruption, exclusion or inequality.

Instead, he said, Liberia's future must be anchored in trust and accountability.

The anniversary brought together government officials, development partners, civil society representatives and other stakeholders to reflect on the Commission's work and challenges confronting Liberia's anti-corruption efforts.

Zoe urged Liberians to view the fight against corruption as a national responsibility rather than a task reserved exclusively for the LACC.

She said greater public participation and stronger institutional cooperation are necessary to deepen accountability and strengthen citizens' confidence in Liberia's anti-corruption campaign.