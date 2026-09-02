Tanzania Opens Government Bond Market to All Foreign Investors

Tanzania has opened its government securities market to foreign investors from all countries, removing restrictions that limited access to investors from parts of Africa and Tanzanians living abroad. The Bank of Tanzania announced the change on August 6 as part of amendments to the country's foreign-exchange regulations.

Previously, direct access to Treasury bills and government bonds was limited to residents of the East African Community and Southern African Development Community, as well as Tanzanians in the diaspora. Non-resident investors from other countries can now participate through registered market intermediaries.

The central bank said the reform is intended to expand the investor base for government debt, increase market liquidity and attract more international capital. It comes as Tanzania seeks to broaden its financing sources and develop its domestic capital markets. The country also introduced a sovereign yield curve in August to give investors a benchmark for pricing government securities.

The change could allow Tanzania to draw more portfolio capital into its local-currency debt market at a time when African governments face higher costs for borrowing in dollars. Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana and Egypt already allow foreign investors to participate in their domestic government debt markets, though rules and levels of participation differ.

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The move is part of Tanzania's wider effort to liberalize its financial system while increasing the role of domestic markets in government financing. Its impact will depend on investor demand, available yields, currency expectations and the ability of foreign investors to move funds into and out of the country.

Key Takeaways

Opening Tanzania's government debt market does not guarantee a surge of foreign investment, but it removes one barrier that kept global bond investors out. International funds usually consider 3 factors when buying local-currency African debt: the interest rate they can earn, the risk that the currency loses value and whether they can move their money out when they sell. Tanzania can now compete for that capital alongside markets such as Kenya, Ghana, Nigeria and Egypt. A larger pool of investors could increase demand at Treasury auctions, improve trading in existing bonds and give the government more options when raising money. It could also reduce dependence on foreign-currency debt, which becomes more expensive to repay when the local currency weakens. The trade-off is that foreign portfolio capital can leave when global interest rates, currency expectations or risk sentiment change, creating pressure on exchange rates and bond yields. Tanzania's new sovereign yield curve and wider investor access therefore work together: one improves price information while the other increases the number of potential buyers. The longer-term test is whether the country can build enough liquidity and confidence for foreign investors to remain active rather than participate only when yields are high.