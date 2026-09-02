Sudan: El Gezira Farmers Divided As Delayed Rains Threaten North Darfur Food Security

El Gezira / El Managil / Saraf Umra / Kutum / Ambro / Karnoi / El Tina / Kabkabiya / El Sarif — Farmers in Sudan's El Gezira Scheme have split over new agricultural and livestock associations, while communities in El Sarif locality, North Darfur, warn that delayed rains are threatening the farming season, livestock and food security.

Mustafa El Tarifi, a member of the El Gezira Scheme General Assembly, said the process of forming professional agricultural and livestock organisations attracted broad participation from farmers and culminated in the General Assembly meeting on August 25, 2026.

El Tarifi denied political or partisan interference, saying farmers freely chose to establish a stronger body to address the scheme's challenges. He said the electoral process began with the publication of voter lists on November 16, 2025, followed by a 15-day appeals period.

Organisers subsequently formed 1,982 grassroots associations, more than 123 qualitative organisations and 21 specialised organisations.

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He said farmers reached consensus around a single electoral list at the General Assembly.

The El Gezira and El Managil Farmers' Alliance rejected the new associations, saying they did not reflect farmers' aspirations. The alliance reaffirmed its support for the Farmers' Union and accused the General Assembly of bloc-building, exclusion and regulatory violations.

In a statement seen by Radio Dabanga, the alliance said some assembly members proposed amendments and called for the vote to be postponed, but the election proceeded despite their objections.

El Tarifi said the new organisation should tackle challenges including irrigation, financing and marketing, while supporting agricultural production and the adoption of modern technology.

Meanwhile, residents of El Sarif locality have warned that delayed rains are threatening the agricultural season and causing livestock deaths and soaring food prices.

Bashir Ibrahim Haroun told Radio Dabanga that the situation was "very dangerous", warning that continued rainfall shortages could deepen food insecurity and famine risks.

Haroun said families were moving cattle in search of pasture and water and that nine of his cows had already died. He said the outlook was particularly poor in El Sarif and neighbouring areas including Saraf Umra, Kutum, Ambro, Karnoi, El Tina and Kabkabiya.

He urged humanitarian organisations, UN agencies and the international community to provide urgent food and livestock assistance, warning that the delayed rains had become a direct threat to food security and livelihoods across North Darfur.