Zimbabwe: Police Intensify Crackdown On Unregistered Cars, Illegal Blue Lights and Sirens

Police have intensified their crackdown on motorists driving unregistered vehicles and those fitted with illegal blue lights, sirens and other unauthorised gadgets, ordering officers countrywide to arrest offenders and impound their vehicles.

The renewed enforcement drive follows previous police operations against the illegal use of blue lights and vehicles moving on Zimbabwe's roads without registration plates.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the Commissioner-General had directed all police stations, districts and provinces to take stern action following what authorities described as a continuing and "disturbing trend" of motorists openly flouting the law.

"The Commissioner-General of Police has directed all Police stations, Districts and Provinces to take stern action by effecting arrests and impounding all vehicles with no registration plates and those with illegal blue lights or fittings," Nyathi said in a statement Tuesday.

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The intensified crackdown targets vehicles being driven without registration numbers or plates, as well as motorists using blue lights, sirens, bar lights, beams and other fittings not authorised by law.

Police said the continued use of such gadgets was threatening law and order.

"Some individuals are also fitting and driving vehicles with blue lights, sirens, bar lights, beams and other unauthorised gadgets, thereby posing as a danger to the maintenance of law and order in the country," Nyathi said.

He warned that motorists caught violating the law would not be allowed to explain their way out of trouble.

"No excuses from drivers or motorists will be entertained by police officers," Nyathi said.

The ZRP has previously warned motorists against driving plateless vehicles and the abuse of blue lights and sirens, which are associated with authorised emergency and security services.