Zimbabwe: Tagwirei, Zanu-PF Provincial Bosses Sworn Into Senate After Mnangagwa Appointments

Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei and nine other senators have been sworn into the Senate following their appointment by President Emmerson Mnangagwa under controversial constitutional changes that have expanded the Upper House from 80 to 90 members.

The 10 senators are Jabulani Sibanda, Mary Mliswa, Nokuthula Matsikenyere, Kudakwashe Tagwirei, Godwills Masimirembwa, Lucy Chitaga, Major-General (Rtd) Gibson Mashingaidze, Makhosini Hlongwane, Brilliant Dube and Irene Mutumbwa.

Their swearing-in follows the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3 (CAA3), which was signed into law in July.

The new law empowers the President to appoint 10 senators based on their "professional skills and other competencies" after consultation with the National Assembly.

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However, Mnangagwa's decision has attracted scrutiny, particularly over whether the nominees meet the constitutional requirement that they be selected for their professional skills and competencies.

Critics have argued that the appointments were primarily based on the nominees' links to Zanu PF and were a reward for supporting the constitutional changes.

Tagwirei, who also serves as Mnangagwa's advisor, joined active politics last year after being appointed to Zanu PF's powerful Central Committee.

He actively campaigned for CAA3 and has since been widely touted as a potential future successor to Mnangagwa.

Sibanda is the ruling party's Bulawayo provincial chairperson, while Masimirembwa chairs the party in Harare and Mliswa leads Zanu PF in Mashonaland West.

Hlongwane, who largely stayed out of the political spotlight following the 2017 military-assisted transition that removed late former President Robert Mugabe, is also returning to active politics through his Senate appointment.

Mashingaidze, a retired Major-General, chairs the War Veterans League in Masvingo province and supported Mnangagwa's controversial constitutional reforms.

Dube was a member of the Constitution Defenders Forum, a movement opposed to CAA3, but has since changed her position and is believed to have been rewarded with a Senate seat.

The expanded Senate now has 90 members, with the 10 presidentially appointed senators joining the existing 80-member chamber.