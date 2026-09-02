South Africa: Parliament's Impeachment Committee Drops Evidence Leader - Ramaphosa's Section 89 Panel Report Court Review Starts

On the eve of President Cyril Ramaphosa's court review of the Section 89 panel report that found he had a case to answer in the Phala Phala saga, Parliament's impeachment committee appears to be back to square one - without an evidence leader or finalised terms of reference.

The political fault lines of the vote that in effect dropped Advocate Thandazani Madonsela as evidence leader in President Cyril Ramaphosa's impeachment inquiry ran between political parties in the Government of National Unity, or GNU, and the so-called progressive caucus, including the MK party, EFF, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and others.

Tuesday's vote - 18 against continuing with Madonsela as evidence leader and nine for - means the search for an evidence leader restarts with new nominations by Friday, to be discussed - and decided on - at the next Impeachment Committee meeting scheduled for next Wednesday, when the aim is to also finalise the terms of reference.

The vote came at the end of some three hours of often acrimonious debate marked by what opposition MPs described as delaying tactics.

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The discussion and decision were triggered by Ramaphosa's objection to Madonsela over claimed bias because he had removed Madonsela as the presidential rep on the Judicial Service Commission in 2022, and that the advocate, according to ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, had "advised the ANC on matters related to the present impeachment inquiry".

The legal opinion stated Madonsela had no actual conflict of interest, but made much of perceived...