Rwanda: New Dams to Boost Water Reserves More Than Tenfold

Two major dam projects are expected to increase the country's artificial water-storage capacity by more than tenfold, as the government seeks to address recurring water shortages during the dry season.

Nyabarongo II and Muvumba dams are expected to add about 858 million cubic metres of storage when completed, compared with the current artificial storage capacity of about 83.54 million cubic metres.

The expansion is part of a broader strategy to capture more water during rainy periods and make it available when river levels decline and demand rises during dry spells.

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Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva raised concern over recurring water shortages while appearing before Parliament in July to present the government's activities under the theme, "Strengthening Rwanda's Resilience to Internal and External Shocks."

ALSO READ: Water shortages must not become the cost of Rwanda's progress

"Regarding water, I would like to say that the government is very concerned about the issue of water shortages, particularly during the dry season, which continues to have adverse effects on the livelihoods of Rwandans," he said.

He attributed the shortages to several factors, including climate change and declining river levels during the dry season.

According to the 2024-2025 Annual Water Storage Status Report, the country currently has about 83.54 million cubic metres of artificial water-storage capacity, including dams and other water-harvesting infrastructure.

However, the existing capacity remains insufficient to bridge the gap between water availability during rainy periods and demand during the dry season.

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The country receives an average of about 1,200 millimetres of rainfall annually, but rainfall is seasonal and unevenly distributed. Much of the water is lost as runoff during periods of heavy rain, while river flows can fall considerably during dry spells.

Richard Nyirishema, Executive Chairperson of the Rwanda Water Resources Board (RWB), said expanding storage is therefore central to long-term water security.

"The challenge is therefore to capture and manage more of the water received during the rainy season so that it remains available during dry periods," he told The New Times.

Major storage boost

Nyabarongo II is expected to add about 803 million cubic metres of storage, while Muvumba Dam will add another 55 million cubic metres when completed by 2028.

Together, the projects would add about 858 million cubic metres--more than ten times the country's current artificial storage capacity.

The increase is expected to significantly improve the country's ability to retain water during periods of heavy rainfall and reduce pressure on rivers and other sources during dry spells.

Nyirishema said additional priority dam sites have already been identified and will be developed as resources are mobilised, with the aim of meeting projected water needs through 2050.

The expansion is also expected to improve artificial storage capacity per person.

Current artificial storage is estimated at only 6.31 cubic metres per person. Once Nyabarongo II and Muvumba are completed, this is projected to rise to more than 45 cubic metres per person, in line with the National Strategy for Transformation 2 (NST2) target.

The longer-term ambition is to reach 120 cubic metres of storage per person by 2050.

Beyond dams

However, the government says dams alone will not solve the water-storage challenge.

Public institutions are promoting rainwater harvesting at household and community levels, including for domestic use and small-scale irrigation.

RWB also plans to expand measures aimed at slowing runoff and retaining water closer to where it falls.

"Rwanda is already taking measures to address this challenge and plans to continue and scale up water storage, improve water-use efficiency, expand rainwater harvesting at both large and small scales, restore catchments, explore groundwater resources and improve stormwater management," Nyirishema said.

Catchment restoration is another part of the strategy, with measures including reforestation, terracing and riverbank protection intended to slow runoff, reduce soil erosion and improve water retention.

Heavy rainfall can also create a second problem: flooding and sedimentation. Rapid runoff can carry soil into storage facilities, gradually reducing their capacity.

The government is consequently combining storage investments with soil and water conservation, catchment restoration, maintenance of existing infrastructure and flood-management measures.

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Nyirishema said the country also needs to reduce water losses and improve efficiency in sectors such as water supply and irrigation so that more of the available resource reaches users.

"Storage also needs to be matched by adequate infrastructure to deliver water to users," he said, pointing to treatment plants, reservoirs, distribution networks, irrigation systems and hydropower facilities.

Groundwater is also increasingly being considered as part of water-security planning. Where assessments confirm sufficient resources, it could supplement domestic water supply and potentially support livestock and irrigation.

The approach reflects a broader shift in how rainfall is managed--not only as a source of flood risk, but also as a resource that can be captured and stored for use when rivers and other sources come under pressure.

"Rwanda is increasingly moving towards managing rainfall not only as a flood risk, but also as a valuable water resource--capturing and storing more water when it is available, while slowing runoff and protecting natural systems that help retain it," Nyirishema said.

The strategy is expected to help reduce the impact of declining river flows during dry periods while increasing the amount of water available for households, agriculture, industry and energy production.