Rwanda, Switzerland Chart New Course for Bilateral Cooperation

1 September 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Jesca Mutamba

Rwanda and Switzerland have agreed on concrete next steps to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest at the second round of political consultations held in Bern.

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The discussions on Tuesday, September 1, focus on bilateral priorities and regional and global developments.

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation said the two sides held "constructive exchanges" and identified concrete next steps to advance their engagement.

Both sides look forward to implementing the agreed measures and continuing collaboration in areas of mutual interest, the ministry said.

Rwanda's delegation was led by Grace Nyinawumuntu, the Director General for Europe, the Americas and International Organisations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

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Following the meeting, Ambassador Philipp Stalder, the Head of the Africa and Francophonie Division in the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, said the discussions reflected the strength of the relationship between the two countries.

"International cooperation, promotion of peace, economy, digitalization, multilateral cooperation: our relations with Rwanda are dynamic and fruitful," Stalder said.

He also thanked Nyinawumuntu for the "excellent exchange" during the second round of political consultations.

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The inaugural Rwanda-Swiss political consultations were held in Kigali in June 2025.

The consultations have enabled both sides to regularly exchange views on bilateral relations and developments in the region and beyond.

Read the original article on New Times.

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