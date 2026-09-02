Malawi: Bingu Stadium Security Lapses Exposed As Ministry Awaits Funding for Fence Repairs

Malawi's Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture has admitted it is still waiting for funding to address glaring security lapses at Bingu National Stadium, as concerns mount over gaping loopholes in the venue's perimeter fence that have allowed fans to sneak in undetected.

The ministry says it has been proposing to build a brick fence in vulnerable sections of the stadium, amid growing worries that the facility's numerous security gaps are contributing to chaotic and porous gate management.

The issue was thrown into sharp focus last Sunday, when Bingu National Stadium hosted the high-profile Airtel Top 8 final between Mighty Wanderers and Ekhaya, a match that saw Ekhaya claim a dramatic 2-1 victory and generated a staggering K87 million in gate revenue.

Despite the presence of security personnel, some fans still managed to sneak into the stadium without paying, exploiting weak spots in the venue's fence to gain entry.

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Sources say there were long queues at the stadium as tickets were sold, with the sheer number of people attempting to gain entry vastly outnumbering the available security staff on duty -- a mismatch that appears to have made it far easier for gatecrashers to slip through unnoticed.

The security concerns take on added urgency with the stadium set to host a Caf Champions League first-leg preliminary round match between Mighty Wanderers and Tanzanian giants Simba SC this Sunday, prompting Wanderers to pledge enhanced security measures for the high-stakes continental clash.