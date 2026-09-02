Zimbabwe: U.S. Embassy Applauds the Polygamist

Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi's journey from a rejected novel to a Netflix hit has drawn praise from the United States Embassy in Harare after the adaptation of her book The Polygamist topped viewing charts in several countries.

Speaking at an event, US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Phil Nervig said the series had taken Zimbabwean storytelling to international audiences, reaching viewers "from Los Angeles to Lagos to London".

"I went online to see what people were saying about the show and I can see why it topped the Netflix most-watched list in so many countries," Nervig said.

The official described the success of the series as an example of how American innovation and Zimbabwean creativity could work together to create cultural and economic opportunities.

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"American innovation and Zimbabwean creativity can combine to expand cultural understanding and drive economic opportunity," she said.

The embassy said it would continue creating opportunities for Zimbabwean writers and producers to connect with US-based platforms and institutions.

Nyathi (47) who was born in Bulawayo, began writing at the age of 13.

Her novel The Polygamist initially struggled to attract publishers and was eventually released in a limited print run of just 500 copies.

Fourteen years later, the story has been transformed into a 22-episode television series produced by South African production company Stained Glass Productions.

The series follows Jonasi Gomora, a wealthy banker whose secret marriages and affairs unravel into a public scandal.

Its success has surprised Nyathi, who said the original book had made little impact when it was first published.

"I am surprised to see a book that did not make much of a mark to be now number 1 out of 16 countries. This exceeded my limit," she said.

Nyathi attributed the show's popularity to its ability to reflect the experiences of ordinary people.

"The main reason why The Polygamist has been so successful was due to its relatability, there was representation of matters and a lot of people saw themselves in those characters in the series," she said.

The author is now working on another book, Menhood - Confessions from the Heart which she describes as a collection of 21 stories exploring issues affecting men.

The US Embassy said it planned to hold further networking events aimed at connecting Zimbabwean creatives with American film and publishing institutions.

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The success of The Polygamist comes as Zimbabwean creatives increasingly seek international platforms for locally produced stories, with streaming services providing new opportunities to reach audiences beyond the country's borders.