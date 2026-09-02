Ethiopia: Indian National Defence College Delegation Visits Ethiopia to Deepen Strategic Ties

Addis Abeba — A multinational delegation from India's National Defence College has arrived in Ethiopia for a study visit aimed at strengthening military and strategic ties between the two countries, according to the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

The delegation, led by Major General Pawanpal Singh, Senior Directing Staff at India's National Defence College, was received by State Minister for Defence Finance Martha Luigi at the Ministry of Defence, the ENDF said in a statement issued on 31 August.

Martha welcomed the delegation, saying the visit demonstrated India's commitment to strengthening military relations with Ethiopia through professional exchanges, sharing of experience and enhanced mutual understanding.

She said Ethiopia and India have longstanding historical relations and share values including sovereignty, national independence, peace, stability and development. She also emphasized the importance of understanding different security environments, national experiences and cultures in developing strategic military leadership.

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Singh said the National Defence College conducts a 47-week strategic studies programme, described as India's premier strategic studies programme. The current course has 122 participants, including 41 participants from 29 foreign countries, he said, adding that Ethiopia is represented in the college's 66th course.

Ethiopian election analysis The delegation also held discussions with Ambassador Dewano Kedir, Director General for Middle East, Asia and Pacific Affairs at the MFA, as part of its study visit, the ministry said.

Kedir highlighted the longstanding ties and expanding diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and India, including growing cooperation in trade, investment and defence. He also noted the contribution of Indian investors to Ethiopia's economy.

According to the MFA, the delegation includes participants from India, Tanzania, Bangladesh, Germany, Myanmar and Nepal. They are visiting various Ethiopian institutions to gain a broader understanding of Ethiopia and its regional role.

The delegation was also briefed on Ethiopia's current political and economic landscape, regional engagement and broader role in international affairs, the MFA said.

The visit comes as Ethiopia and India continue to expand cooperation in defence and other strategic sectors.

The visit comes amid growing defence and security cooperation between Ethiopia and India. In October 2025, Addis Standard reported that the two countries held their first-ever Joint Defence Cooperation (JDC) meeting in New Delhi, marking a new institutional step in their longstanding military relationship.

The meeting was co-chaired by Amitabh Prasad, Joint Secretary for International Cooperation at India's Ministry of Defence, and Major General Teshome Gemechu, Director General for Defence Foreign Relations and Military Cooperation at Ethiopia's Ministry of Defence. The sides reviewed existing cooperation and discussed expanding collaboration in areas including military training, joint exercises, medical cooperation and the defence industry.

According to India's public broadcaster DD News, the two delegations agreed to further deepen and diversify defence cooperation activities. The JDC mechanism was established under a Defence Cooperation Memorandum of Understanding signed earlier in 2025 by the defence ministers of the two countries, providing a framework for regular exchanges and strategic dialogue.

News India has described Ethiopia as one of its key defence partners in Africa, with military cooperation between the two countries dating back to 1958. The relationship has included military training and institutional support, including India's role in the establishment of the Harar Military Academy in the 1950s.

In March 2024, Addis Standard reported that Ethiopia and India were finalizing a defence cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening Ethiopia's military capacity through training and financial support. Ethiopia's then Ambassador to India, Demeke Atnafu, described the proposed agreement as a continuation of the countries' longstanding defence collaboration.

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Security cooperation has also expanded beyond military-to-military ties. In June 2026, Addis Standard reported that India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Million Lema Tadesse, Executive Director of Analysis at Ethiopia's National Intelligence and Security Service, discussed ways to strengthen and expand the India-Ethiopia Strategic Partnership on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting.

The latest National Defence College study visit therefore comes as Addis Ababa and New Delhi continue to broaden their strategic engagement across defence, security, capacity building and other areas of bilateral cooperation.