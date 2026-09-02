Zimbabwe: ZIFA Pledges Transparency As Audited Accounts Show U.S.$4.6m Revenue Growth

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and sound financial governance following the publication of its 2025 audited financial statements, which received an unmodified audit opinion from BDO Zimbabwe.

The audit opinion confirms that the financial statements fairly present, in all material respects, ZIFA's financial position, financial performance and cash flows in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

The publication also marks the second consecutive year that ZIFA has produced audited financial statements which the association says demonstrates the institutionalisation of financial accountability within the organisation.

"For the second consecutive year, ZIFA has produced audited financial statements and placed its financial performance before its stakeholders. This reflects our commitment to making transparency, accountability and sound financial governance part of the institutional culture of ZIFA," ZIFA president Nqobile Magwizi said.

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ZIFA's revenue increased from US$4.143 million in 2024 to US$4.645 million in 2025, representing growth of about 12%.

Revenue and other income combined stood at approximately US$6.41 million, while other income of US$1.769 million came from government grants and sponsorships, commercial sponsorship, merchandise and advertising.

"The results demonstrate an Association that is growing. Revenue increased, our asset base strengthened, new commercial income streams emerged and, most importantly, we substantially increased the resources invested directly into national teams and football programmes," Magwizi said.

The figures point to a broadening of the association's income base as it seeks to strengthen its financial position and increase investment in football.

"The unmodified audit opinion is an important endorsement of the financial governance systems we continue to strengthen. Our ambition is to build a credible, transparent and financially sustainable ZIFA that inspires confidence among FIFA, CAF, Government, our sponsors and, above all, the Zimbabwean football family," Magwizi said.

ZIFA closed the year with total assets of US$4.43 million and reserves of US$3.51 million, despite a substantial increase in spending on football activities.

Match expenditure rose from US$2.17 million in 2024 to US$3.98 million in 2025, reflecting increased national-team activities and football programmes.

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The association also more than doubled its investment in property and equipment, from US$148 877 in 2024 to US$375 215 in 2025.

Despite the increased level of football activity, ZIFA recorded a relatively modest deficit of US$67,143 while retaining reserves of approximately US$3.51 million.