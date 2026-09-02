South Sudan: Two Religious Sisters Ambushed in South Sudan

Juba — On Sunday, 30 August, two Carmelite religious sisters, identified as Sr Helen and Sr Ansa, were attacked while travelling from Torit to Juba after attending morning Mass. Their vehicle was ambushed along the road.

According to Radio Emmanuel 89, during the attack, one of the bandits struck Sr. Helen on the head with the barrel of a gun, injuring her. The Sisters and other passengers were robbed of all their belongings. Preliminary reports also indicate that two children were abducted during the incident.

Preliminary reports also indicate that two children were abducted during the incident.

Upon receiving the information, Bishop Emmanuel Bernardino Lowi Napeta immediately arranged assistance from Juba. The Sisters are now on their way to Juba, where Sr. Helen will receive further medical attention.

On the same road, on 16 August 2021, two religious sisters from the Congregation of the Sisters of the Sacred Heart of Jesus were killed: former Superior General Sr Mary Daniel Abut and Sr Regina Roba, who had served twice as a member of the General Council. The two sisters were "killed in cold blood" as they were returning to Juba after taking part in celebrations marking the centenary of the Parish of the Assumption of Our Lady (see Fides, 18/8/2021).