Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Cabinet Reshuffle

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"After consultation with the Prime Minister, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, appointing:

- Mohamed Lamine Lebbou as Minister of Finance.

- Mohamed Hattab as Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Security.

- Sid Ali Khaldi as Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries.

- Mohamed Bouslimani as Minister of Communication," the statement said.