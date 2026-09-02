Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Cabinet Reshuffle

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.
"After consultation with the Prime Minister, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, appointing:
- Mohamed Lamine Lebbou as Minister of Finance.
- Mohamed Hattab as Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Security.
- Sid Ali Khaldi as Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries.
- Mohamed Bouslimani as Minister of Communication," the statement said.