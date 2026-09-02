Algeria: President Tebboune Conducts Partial Cabinet Reshuffle

1 September 2026
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense Abdelmadjid Tebboune conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

"After consultation with the Prime Minister, President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and Minister of National Defense, conducted a partial cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday, appointing:

- Mohamed Lamine Lebbou as Minister of Finance.

- Mohamed Hattab as Minister of Labor, Employment, and Social Security.

- Sid Ali Khaldi as Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Fisheries.

- Mohamed Bouslimani as Minister of Communication," the statement said.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.