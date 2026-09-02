Algeria: Non-Alignment, Renewed Sovereign Choice Dictated By Profound Global Shifts

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune emphasized on Tuesday that non-alignment is a renewed sovereign choice dictated by the profound transformations the world is undergoing, based on the principle that sovereignty is indivisible and that the application of international law cannot be selective.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Speaker of the People's National Assembly (Lower House of Parliament), Khalida Boufedeche, during the high-level meeting commemorating the 65th anniversary of the First Founding Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Belgrade, Serbia, the President of the Republic noted that "Algeria, as it reflects today on the Movement's legacy and its historic positions, affirms that non-alignment is neither a position of the past nor a fleeting diplomatic dream, but rather a renewed sovereign choice dictated by the profound shifts the world is undergoing."

In this regard, President Tebboune emphasized that "the principle of sovereignty is indivisible, and the application of international law cannot be selective," stressing that "respect for international legitimacy cannot be subject to double standards."

He also addressed the situation in Palestine, pointing to "the ongoing Zionist aggression and expansion in Gaza and the West Bank, and the serious violations of international and humanitarian law," which he said have fueled "a deepening humanitarian catastrophe" stemming from this large-scale regional war.

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He noted that the situation is negatively impacting NAM countries, and is placing the international community before "a historical responsibility that can no longer be put off."

"This is a situation that requires us to hold more firmly to our principles as a single, unified bloc," the President of the Republic said, "so we can strengthen our role as the largest international alliance after the United Nations, in the pursuit of peace and international security and stability."

Given these alarming developments, the President of the Republic addressed the Non-Aligned Movement's member states directly, saying, "It is only right that we continually examine our collective responsibility and how effectively we are contributing to resolving just causes, standing up for what is right, and putting international legitimacy above all else, especially given that we represent more than 120 countries."

This scale makes the Movement "a powerful and unified voice capable of shaping the course of international affairs," he said.

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He further underscored Algeria's long-standing role "as a haven for revolutionaries and a champion of just causes around the world."

President Tebboune said Algeria warmly welcomes the Non-Aligned Movement's "unwavering and ongoing commitment" to upholding the principles of the UN Charter, among them the sovereign equality of states, the peaceful settlement of disputes, and the right of peoples to self-determination.