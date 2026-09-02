Zimbabwe: Tagwirei Sworn in As Senator, Pledges to Support Vision 2030

1 September 2026
263Chat (Harare)

Businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei has been sworn in as a senator, saying he will use his experience in the private sector to help drive economic growth and support Zimbabwe's Vision 2030 agenda.

Senator Tagwirei took his oath of office at Parliament in Mt Hampden on Tuesday after being appointed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

He was among 10 new senators appointed following the enactment of Constitutional Amendment Act No. 3, which expanded the Senate to include people selected for their professional skills and expertise.

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Speaking after his swearing-in, Tagwirei said he had not expected to be appointed but intended to bring his business experience into parliamentary debates.

"I come from the business fraternity and also [am] an entrepreneur. From that, I hope to bring that expertise into Senate, into debate, so that we can grow the economy in line with Vision 2030," he said.

He said he also hoped to contribute to efforts to improve the operating environment for businesses.

Tagwirei is the founder of Sakunda Holdings, a company with interests in sectors including energy, agriculture and logistics.

His business interests have also seen him involved in government-backed programmes, including fuel supply initiatives and the Presidential Inputs Programme.

His appointment comes as the government seeks to draw on expertise from the private sector as it pursues its target of transforming Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

The newly appointed senators are expected to take part in parliamentary debates on economic policy and other national issues when the Senate resumes.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

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