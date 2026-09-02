Africa: South Africa Re-Appoint Mosimane Ahead of TotalEnergies CAF Afcon 2027 Qualifiers

South Africa have re-appointed Pitso Mosimane as head coach ahead of the start of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) PAMOJA 2027 qualifiers later this month.

Mosimane will be in his third spell in charge of the side after a seven-game interim stint ahead of the arrival of Brazilian Carlos Alberto Parreira in 2007, and a longer spell following the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

The highly decorated coach, who has lifted the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League on three occasions, second only to Portuguese tactician Manuel José (four), will have to get to work immediately.

Bafana Bafana have a home qualifier against Guinea later this month before they travel to neutral Egypt to face Eritrea.

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They are in Group D, which also contains co-hosts Kenya, who are coached by another South African, Benni McCarthy.

Because Kenya are co-hosts and automatically qualify, only one other side from the pool will advance to the 24-team finals.

In all, Mosimane has been in charge of the national side for 23 games, winning nine to go with 10 draws and four defeats. His teams scored 17 goals and conceded only eight.

"I have been given the privilege of leading our national team again," Mosimane told reporters in Johannesburg on Tuesday. "I take this responsibility knowing that I still have something to give in football, especially in my country.

"I know this is simply not a coaching job; it is bigger than Pitso Mosimane. I understand the weight of this role, the expectations that come with it, and what this team means to South Africa.

"With pride and determination, I accept the challenge," he added.

Mosimane takes over from Belgian Hugo Broos, who led the side to third place at the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Côte d'Ivoire 2023 and a historic place in the round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.