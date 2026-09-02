South Africa: ActionSA's Disgraced, De-Barred Teffo Really Represents the Party Well

press release

ActionSA maintains the party membership of former-Advocate Malesela Teffo, a person who was struck form the Roll of Advocates for being found unfit and improper to practice law.

Yesterday, at the Cat Matlala trial, Mr Teffo arrived in ActionSA regalia, bringing that party right into the centre of the Teffo controversy.

In his ActionSA regalia, under an Advocate's robe he has no appearance rights to wear, he attempted to have Cat Matlala's criminal case dismissed. Teffo, as a member of ActionSA, wanted one of South Africa's most controversial criminal accused to be let off the hook.

This is a terrible revelation about ActionSA - it is now a party that is attempting to have serious criminal trials dismissed involving the likes of Cat Matlala.

I challenge ActionSA to publicly distance themselves from Mr Teffo. I challenge them to publicly announce action to rescind his party membership.

I challenge the real Leader of ActionSA, Mr. Michael Beaumont, to sweep the mess from his own stoep before he points fingers at others.

For so long as ActionSA maintains Mr Malesela Teffo as a party member in good standing, they protect and defend lawlessness.