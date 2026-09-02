Kenya: NCIC Summons Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku Over Remarks On Maasai Political Positions

Nairobi — The National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) has summoned Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku over remarks advocating for Maasai candidates to occupy political positions in Kajiado and Narok, warning that failure to appear could trigger an arrest warrant.

Lenku is required to appear before the commission on September 17, 2026, to assist with ongoing investigations into remarks he allegedly made at Ewuaso Oonkidong'a in Kajiado West Constituency on August 22.

The NCIC said it is investigating the remarks under provisions of the National Cohesion and Integration Act relating to hate speech, negative ethnicity and conduct capable of undermining peaceful relations among communities.

The commission has warned the governor that failure to honour the summons could result in a warrant of arrest and his production before the commission, as well as possible criminal or contempt proceedings.

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"Take notice that failure to appear in person at the aforementioned place, date, and time will lead to warrants of arrest being issued for your arrest and production before the Commission and/or the institution of criminal and/or contempt proceedings against you," the summons states.

The commission said the investigation centres on comments in which Lenku appeared to support the idea that political parties should not field candidates from other communities for positions he described as belonging to the Maasai in Kajiado, Narok and other areas.

In the remarks, Lenku reportedly praised the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) for saying it would allow candidates from different communities to compete for political positions and then urged political parties to respect what he described as the Maasai's rightful leadership positions.

"Any political party that fields a non-Maasai candidate for a position meant for the Maasai in Kajiado, Narok or elsewhere, we will have no relationship with you," Lenku said, according to the remarks cited by NCIC.

He further said the Maasai had been "oppressed enough" and declared that the community would no longer accept political arrangements it considered unfair.

The governor also cited nominations for women's assembly seats in Kajiado, arguing that political parties should not nominate candidates who were not from the Maasai community for positions he considered reserved for them.

The remarks are now at the centre of the NCIC investigation, although the commission has not made a finding that Lenku committed an offence.

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The NCIC said its mandate is to promote national unity and harmony and guard against negative ethnicity, racism, religious intolerance and hate speech.

Lenku has been directed to appear before the commission at Britam Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi, at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 17.

The summons is part of an ongoing investigation, and the commission is yet to make a determination on whether the governor's remarks amount to hate speech or another offence under the law.

The investigation comes as political parties and leaders increasingly position themselves ahead of the next electoral cycle, with questions over ethnic representation and control of political positions remaining sensitive issues in parts of the country.