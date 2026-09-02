Nigeria: Why U.S. Withdrew 200 Troops From Nigeria - Military

The military high command on Tuesday revealed the reasons behind the reported withdrawal of United States troops from Nigeria.

It explained that the withdrawal did not signal a breakdown of bilateral security cooperation between both countries.

The Director, Defence Information, Samaila Uba, made this clarification while responding to questions from journalists at a security briefing organized by the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC).

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Daily Trust reports that the Commander of US Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, had disclosed the withdrawal in July.

The United States deployed about 200 military personnel to Nigeria in February 2026 to support intelligence, surveillance and counterterrorism operations in the Lake Chad Basin.

The deployment came amid growing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja in the fight against ISIS and other terrorist groups operating in the region.

Giving an update during the briefing, the military spokesman said he had received numerous inquiries from journalists seeking clarification on the matter.

He noted that he had already prepared a statement and would use the opportunity provided by the forum to deliver it.

Uba, a Major-General, described the move as a routine adjustment tied to specific operational objectives rather than a termination of bilateral defence relations.

"The Armed Forces of Nigeria wishes to clarify that the reported withdrawal of about 200 United States personnel should not be interpreted as a breakdown or termination of the Nigeria-United States security partnership," the military spokesman said.

He said the defence relationship between Nigeria and the United States remains "strong, enduring, and mutually beneficial."

According to him, the deployment of US personnel was linked to specific operational and counter-terrorism missions, making the drawdown part of the evolving nature of military cooperation.

He added that key aspects of the partnership, including intelligence cooperation, military training and information sharing, remain in place.

"Our cooperation with the United States is designed to strengthen our capabilities through intelligence sharing, training, technical assistance and other forms of professional military cooperation," he said.

The military spokesman maintained that responsibility for defending Nigeria rests primarily with Nigerian security forces, while foreign partnerships are intended to enhance local capabilities.

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He noted that the Nigeria-US security partnership has continued to produce valuable results in combating terrorism and other transnational security threats, adding that cooperation in areas of mutual interest would continue.

Uba also urged journalists and the public not to misinterpret the troop drawdown.

"We equally call on the media and the Nigerian public to avoid interpreting a routine or mission-specific adjustment in foreign military presence as evidence of a collapse in Nigeria's security cooperation or national defence capability," he said.