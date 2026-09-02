Benin: CPJ Urges Benin's President to Strengthen Press Freedom

The Committee to Protect Journalists has urged Beninese President Romuald Wadagni to take decisive measures to protect press freedom, in a letter marking his first 100 days in office.

The letter highlights Benin's deteriorating press freedom record in recent years, including the July 2025 arrest of Comlan Hugues Sossoukpè, publishing director of the privately owned online outlet Olofofo Info. Sossoukpè was arrested in the Ivory Coast and forcibly extradited to Benin despite his refugee status. He remains detained without trial, as does his colleague Ali Moumouni, who was arrested days later.

CPJ also called on Wadagni to reform Benin's Digital Code, which has been regularly weaponized against journalists. Several member states raised concerns with Benin about this law in its most recent Universal Periodic Review before the U.N. Human Rights Council in 2023.

Read the full letter here in English and French .