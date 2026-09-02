South Africa: Western Cape Braces for Hot Summer - South African News Briefs - September 2, 2026

Western Cape Braces for Hotter, Drier Summer

Western Cape residents have been urged to prepare for a potentially hotter and drier summer, reports EWN. Experts are warning of increased wildfire risks and growing pressure on water resources. Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the province was taking the warnings seriously, particularly because extreme heat could pose greater risks in informal settlements. Authorities are securing firefighting aircraft, investing in equipment and training. They are urging residents and landowners to clear fire hazards and create firebreaks. Dam levels are already lower than last year. The province is also working to repair leaks, upgrade infrastructure and secure alternative water sources.

Ramaphosa's Phala Phala Bid Goes to Court

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President Cyril Ramaphosa's application to set aside the Section 89 independent panel report on the Phala Phala saga is set to be heard in the Western Cape High Court, reports SABC News. The report found strong evidence that Ramaphosa may have violated his oath of office by stealing $580,000 in cash from his Limpopo farm. The National Assembly initially voted against the report. The Constitutional Court later invalidated that decision and ordered Parliament to establish an impeachment committee. The committee's proceedings were temporarily halted in July pending the outcome of Ramaphosa's application to review the report.

eThekwini Debt Tops R47 Billion

eThekwini Mayor Cyril Xaba has raised alarm over the municipality's growing debt, which has surpassed R47 billion, reports EWN. Households account for the largest share of the debt at R35 billion, followed by commercial clients owing R10 billion and government departments owing more than R2 billion. Xaba said the municipality could not function effectively with such a large and growing debt burden. He outlined plans to recover some of the money, including through disconnection campaigns and identifying residents who may qualify for indigent support.

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