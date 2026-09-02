Kenya: Standard Group Raises Alarm Over Safety of Journalists After Abduction of Associate Editor

Nairobi — The Standard Group has raised concerns over the safety of journalists in Kenya following the abduction of its Associate Editor, Alex Kiprotich.

Kiprotich was abducted shortly before 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday while travelling along the Gilgil-Nakuru road.

Standard Group CEO Chaacha Mwita said the company was yet to establish Kiprotich's whereabouts when the statement was issued.

The company linked the latest incident to an earlier alleged attempt to seize Kiprotich on June 27, when armed men in a Toyota Probox reportedly tried to force him from his vehicle as he drove to work in Nakuru.

Standard Group said Kiprotich escaped after locking his vehicle and driving away.

The media company said its investigations into the June incident traced the vehicle to the National Police Service's Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau, but no action had been taken against those allegedly involved.

Standard Group has called on Independent Policing Oversight Authority, the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Law Society of Kenya, the Media Council of Kenya and the Committee to Protect Journalists to press for answers.

It says the incidents must be investigated independently and that guarantees should be provided for the safety of journalists exercising their constitutional right to freedom of expression and media freedom.