Kenya: TSC Asked to Disclose Teacher Recruitment Data From 2022 to 2026

Nairobi — The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has been asked to disclose detailed information on the recruitment and employment of teachers between October 2022 and July 2026.

Mugeria, Lempaa & Kariuki Advocates filed the request on behalf of their client, citing Article 34 of the Constitution, which provides for the right of access to information, and Section 4 of the Access to Information Act, 2016.

The law firm wants TSC to provide a detailed report of all teacher vacancies advertised during the period, including the number of positions advertised in each county and sub-county and the teaching cadres involved.

The commission has also been asked to provide the number of applicants for the advertised positions, those shortlisted and interviewed, and the number eventually recruited, alongside the corresponding county and sub-county data.

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The lawyers want TSC to explain how vacancies allocated to counties and sub-counties were determined, including the staffing formula and data used to arrive at the allocations.

They have also requested information on vacancies whose numbers were increased, reduced or otherwise changed, together with the reasons for the adjustments.

The firm has further asked for a schedule of vacancies advertised during the period that were not filled, indicating the county, sub-county, teaching cadre and number of unfilled positions, as well as the reasons they remained vacant.

"I request that the information be supplied, where reasonably possible, in electronic and machine-readable format, preferably Microsoft Excel or CSV, particularly the county and sub-county recruitment data," the firm said.

"Where the information already exists in reports, databases, schedules or other documents, I request copies of those records rather than a newly created narrative response," it added.

The lawyers said the information would help promote public accountability, transparency, equality and inclusiveness, as well as assess the geographical distribution of public employment.

The request comes as the commission faces scrutiny over the distribution of TSC employment letters and how staffing allocations are determined across counties.