Tanzania: Relief As Tanzania Reduces Prices of Petroleum Products

Dar es Salaam — THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products for September 2026.

According to the new prices announced by EWURA, the price of petrol has decreased by 102/- per litre, while the price of diesel has fallen by 101/- per litre.

The new prices will take effect from September 2, 2026, at 12:01 a.m., and will apply to fuel dealers under Tanzania's regulated indicative pricing system.

EWURA said it continues to closely monitor developments in global oil markets, where fuel prices are being influenced by several factors, including the security situation in the Middle East, a key region for global oil production and transportation.

Under the Petroleum Act of 2015, fuel prices in Tanzania are determined under a market-based pricing system. However, retail fuel dealers are required to ensure that the prices they charge do not exceed the indicative prices set by EWURA.

EWURA has also urged members of the public to help monitor compliance with the new prices by reporting any fuel station found selling petroleum products above the prescribed indicative prices.