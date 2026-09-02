Tanzania: Relief As Tanzania Reduces Prices of Petroleum Products

2 September 2026
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Dotto Lameck

Dar es Salaam — THE Energy and Water Utilities Regulatory Authority (EWURA) has announced a reduction in the prices of petroleum products for September 2026.

According to the new prices announced by EWURA, the price of petrol has decreased by 102/- per litre, while the price of diesel has fallen by 101/- per litre.

The new prices will take effect from September 2, 2026, at 12:01 a.m., and will apply to fuel dealers under Tanzania's regulated indicative pricing system.

EWURA said it continues to closely monitor developments in global oil markets, where fuel prices are being influenced by several factors, including the security situation in the Middle East, a key region for global oil production and transportation.

Under the Petroleum Act of 2015, fuel prices in Tanzania are determined under a market-based pricing system. However, retail fuel dealers are required to ensure that the prices they charge do not exceed the indicative prices set by EWURA.

EWURA has also urged members of the public to help monitor compliance with the new prices by reporting any fuel station found selling petroleum products above the prescribed indicative prices.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.