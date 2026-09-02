Kenya: Kisii Elders Endorse Enan Osano for Birongo MCA Seat Ahead of 2027

Kisii — Elders in Birongo Ward, Nyaribari Chache Constituency, Kisii County, have endorsed youthful entrepreneur Enan Osano to contest the Member of County Assembly (MCA) seat in the 2027 General Election.

The elders said it was time for the younger generation to take up leadership and introduce fresh ideas to drive development in the ward.

Speaking during a consultative meeting in Birongo Ward, the elders also challenged young people to register as voters in large numbers ahead of the 2027 elections.

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They urged the youth to take advantage of the voter registration exercise and rally behind young leaders seeking elective positions.

The elders said Osano's endorsement followed wide consultations and was based on his record of community service, humility and commitment to development.

"We have decided as elders to stand with our son. He is young, energetic and has the interests of the people at heart. We believe he will bring the change we have been yearning for," said Lawrence Masega.

Masega said the community needed leaders who understand the aspirations of young people and can champion development initiatives at the grassroots.

Osano thanked the elders for their confidence and pledged to work for the interests of residents if elected.

"This is not just his journey, it is our journey. We believe he will prioritise youth empowerment, education, and development for all," he said.

Residents who attended the meeting welcomed the endorsement, saying increased youth participation in leadership could help transform Birongo Ward.

The elders urged young people across the ward to participate actively in the 2027 electoral process, saying voter registration would be critical in determining the leadership of the area.